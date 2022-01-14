Submit Release
The remarkable Juliana Hale opening for Adrian Marcel at The Mint with latest single, “Dollhouse”

Juliana Hale and Adrian Marcel in concert at The Mint on January 21 at 9:00 PM in Los Angeles, California.

Artist Juliana Hale is a singer, songwriter from Nashville, Tennessee. Pop, hip-hop, and R & B are her influential sounds.

Juliana brings her unique style into everything she does. Such a great talent and songwriter. Working with her on production has been incredible. I see great things ahead for her!”
— Skidd Mills, Skiddco Music

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, January 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On Friday, Jan. 21, upcoming artist and pop sensation Juliana Hale will be rocking the stage at The Mint in Los Angeles, Calif. Doors open at 8 pm and the show starts at 9:00 pm. She will be opening for Platinum Selling Recording Artist Adrian Marcel on Friday night as well as opening for Bee Bees Gold on Saturday at The Canyon in Agoura Hills, Calif. Juliana will be performing her originals along with her highly anticipated latest single “Dollhouse,” which was released on Oct. 29 of last year.

Her latest single “Dollhouse” hit all streaming services near the end of 2021. Her song features Wande and was produced by Derek Minor. “Dollhouse” is a strong-hitting female empowerment anthem that fuses elements of different genres. An empowering genre-bending sound highly influenced by pop, hip-hop, and R&B. The high level of talent that Hale and Wande bring together in this powerful production has listeners hooked and replaying the song in their heads. Juliana is a storyteller that uses music as her form of communicating to her audience.

By the time Juliana was 8 she was already showing her natural talent and skill in writing, singing, and performing for family and friends. Today Juliana entertains fans online with her music and genuine personality. Her road to success has not been easy, however, with determination she refused to let go of her dreams. Today her dream has started to become reality as she has performed alongside Halsey & the one and only Snoop Dogg.

For more information about event details & tickets, please click here. To learn more about Juliana Hale, please visit her website.

