WISCONSIN, January 13 - An Act to create 165.845 (1r) (a) 3., 165.845 (1r) (e) and 758.19 (8) of the statutes; Relating to: Department of Justice collection of data on the use of appearance bonds and cash in lieu of appearance bonds. (FE)
Status: S - Judiciary and Public Safety
SB857 in Sen: Read first time and referred to Committee on Judiciary and Public Safety - 2022-01-13
