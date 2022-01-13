SB863 in Sen: Read first time and referred to Committee on Transportation and Local Government - 2022-01-13

WISCONSIN, January 13 - An Act to repeal 25.18 (1) (o) and (p); to renumber and amend 25.167 and 25.187 (1); to amend 25.156 (3) and (4), 25.16 (2) and (3), 25.165 (2) (c), 25.17 (3) (b) 3., 25.17 (3) (dg) 2., 25.17 (70) (intro.), 25.18 (1) (intro.), (a), (f) and (m) and 25.183 (3); and to create 25.167 (2m), 25.187 (1) (b) and (c) and 25.187 (4) of the statutes; Relating to: investment board operations.