SB561 in Sen: Senate Amendment 1 offered by Senator Cowles - 2022-01-13

WISCONSIN, January 13 - An Act to renumber and amend 703.15 (2) (a), 703.20 (1) and 703.20 (2); to amend 703.02 (1m), 703.15 (2) (a) (title), 703.20 (1) (title), 703.20 (3), 703.205 (1) (a) and 703.33 (title); to repeal and recreate 703.20 (title); and to create 703.15 (2) (a) 2., 703.15 (2) (a) 3., 703.20 (1) (a), 703.20 (1) (b) 2. to 9., 703.20 (1g), 703.20 (1r), 703.20 (4), 703.20 (5) and 703.202 of the statutes; Relating to: a condominium association's obligation to maintain records and allow a unit owner to inspect and copy those records; financial audits of condominium association records; access by condominium unit owners to records of an entity controlled by an association; and organizing a condominium association as a for-profit corporation.

Status: S - Housing, Commerce and Trade

