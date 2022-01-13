Learners of all ages to benefit from new Centre for Childhood Studies

CANADA, January 13 - More people will have access to local child care when Capilano University’s (CapU) new purpose-built Centre for Childhood Studies opens with expanded on-site child care and learning spaces for students at the School of Education & Childhood Studies.

“Investing in the people who deliver child care is investing in children,” said Anne Kang, Minister of Advanced Education and Skills Training. “Capilano University’s Centre for Childhood Studies will set up learners of all ages for success. It will ensure a strong start for children and support their parents who are pursuing their own studies. This new centre will more than double the number of child care spaces available on campus, while also enhancing the learning environment for students in the early childhood educators (ECEs) program.”

Slated to open in 2024, the Centre for Childhood Studies will more than double CapU’s existing child care capacity by adding 74 new spaces for a total of 143 on-campus spaces. Students, employees and community members are all eligible to apply for space for their children at the new centre.

“ECEs are the workforce behind the workforce, and it’s this new state-of-the-art centre that will give ECE students on-the-job training by allowing them to work directly with the children attending the centre’s child care program,” said Katrina Chen, Minister of State for Child Care. “These new spaces at Capilano University will also make life easier for busy parents and give them peace of mind knowing their kids are being well-cared for nearby.”

To enhance the student learning experience, the centre will offer approximately 7,000 square metres (23,000 square feet) of new studio space, study and research labs, classrooms and faculty offices. The two-storey sustainably built environment will also increase opportunities for practicum placements on campus for students from CapU’s School of Education & Childhood Studies.

“As a leader in early childhood education, CapU is pleased to introduce plans for the Centre for Childhood Studies,” said Brad Martin, dean of education, health and human development at CapU. “The centre will serve as an innovative teaching and learning space that reimagines how we prepare future educators to meet the needs of 21st-century children and doubles our number of child care spaces on the main campus in response to the identified need for child care on the North Shore.”

This building expansion is part of the Province’s Childcare BC Plan, which has funded more than 26,000 new child care spaces across the province since 2018.

Quotes:

Susie Chant, MLA for North Vancouver-Seymour –

“As a parent and former foster parent, I understand many people work together to build strong foundations to allow children to thrive later in life. The Centre for Childhood Studies at Capilano University and the expansion of Early Childhood Educator programs throughout the province will benefit families, while also providing meaningful careers for students with a passion for nurturing and guiding our future generations.”

Bowinn Ma, MLA for North Vancouver-Londsdale –

“Having access to on-campus child care and state-of-the-art training facilities supports the next generation of young families to be successful. When we build places such as the Centre for Childhood Studies, we give parents and their children opportunities for a bright future.”

Shaun McGrath, CapU alumnus and current child care user –

“As a full-time student, knowing my son was happy and well-cared for by quality childcare educators, and only one minute away on campus, was absolutely priceless. We felt truly blessed to get a spot for him at the Capilano University Children’s Centre. I am thrilled the new Centre for Childhood Studies means so many more students will be able to benefit by having access to high-quality child care on campus.”

Quick Facts:

The $18.6-million Centre for Childhood Studies project is receiving $9.46 million from the Province ($6.5 million from the Ministry of Advanced Education and Skills Training and $2.96 million from the Ministry of Children and Family Development). Capilano University is contributing $9.14 million towards the project.

It will include: A 74-space child care centre (24 infant/toddler and 50 preschool spaces) on the ground floor. Purpose-built classrooms, student study space and administrative space on the second floor for Early Childhood Care & Education diploma certificate, bachelor and post-baccalaureate programs.

Capilano University’s current 69-space Children’s Centre (24 infant/toddler and 45 preschool spaces) is a not-for-profit child care facility run by the university and licensed by Vancouver Coastal Health under Community Care Licensing. The facility opened in 1973 and will remain in operation once the new Centre for Childhood Studies opens.

Learn More:

Learn more about the steps B.C. is taking to deliver quality and affordable child care to more families: https://www2.gov.bc.ca/gov/content/family-social-supports/caring-for-young-children/child-care-strategy