AJR109 in Asm: Representative Spreitzer added as a coauthor - 2022-01-13

WISCONSIN, January 13 - Relating to: honoring the victims of the attack on the Waukesha Christmas Parade and their families, and recognizing the heroic efforts of law enforcement and EMS who responded to the scene and medical professionals who cared for the victims.

Status: A - Rules

1/13/2022 Asm. Representative Spreitzer added as a coauthor  

