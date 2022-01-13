Governor Abbott Appoints Three to Texas Board of Professional Engineers and Land Surveyors

TEXAS, January 13 - January 13, 2022 | Austin, Texas | Appointment

Governor Greg Abbott has appointed Karen Friese, P.E. and reappointed Albert Cheng and Catherine H. Norwood, P.E. to the Texas Board of Professional Engineers and Land Surveyors (TBPELS) for terms set to expire on September 26, 2027. The board licenses qualified engineers and land surveyors and regulates the practice of professional engineering and professional land surveying.

Karen Friese, P.E. of Austin is the President and CEO of K Friese & Associates, Inc. She is a member of the American Council of Engineering Companies, the Austin Area Research Organization, and American Society of Civil Engineers. In addition, she is a graduate of Leadership Austin, member of the Junior League of Austin, and former advisory council member of I Live Here I Give Here. Friese received a Bachelor of Science in Civil Engineering from the University of Illinois.

Albert Cheng of Houston works in government relations for Harris County. In his first term on TBPELS, he served as the Legislative Issues Committee chair and as Treasurer. He has over 25 years of experience in government and politics, including working for U.S. Senator Kay Bailey Hutchison. He is a board member of the Maplewood South North Civic Club and a Director for Texas Latino Conservatives. Previously, he served as a community advisory board member for The University of Texas Health Science Center for Clinical and Transitional Sciences. Cheng received a Bachelor of Science in Political Science from the University of Houston.

Catherine H. Norwood, P.E. of Midland is a Senior Consulting Engineer with Hickman McClaine & Associates. She is a licensed Professional Engineer in Texas and New Mexico. She is a member of the Society of Petroleum Engineers and has served on the national Member Benefits Committee and as chairman of the Permian Basin Reservoir Study Group. She is a member of the Society of Petroleum Evaluation Engineers and has served as Chairman of the Midland Chapter. Additionally, she has also been inducted to the Texas Tech Petroleum Academy. Norwood received a Bachelor of Science in Petroleum Engineering from Texas Tech University.