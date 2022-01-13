Submit Release
DC Health Continues to Advise Eligible Residents to Get Their COVID-19 Booster Shot as CDC Updates Moderna Timeline

WASHINGTON, DC – Today, DC Health, led by Dr. LaQuandra Nesbitt, is encouraging all eligible residents to get a COVID-19 booster dose. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has recently updated its booster dose recommendation for people seeking the Moderna booster, shortening the interval from 6 months to 5 months. This means that people who initially received an mRNA vaccine series — two doses of Moderna or Pfizer-BioNTech on or before August 12, 2021 — are now eligible to receive an mRNA booster dose. The booster interval recommendation for people who received the Johnson and Johnson vaccine (2 months) has not changed. 

