Submit Release
News Search

There were 449 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 185,090 in the last 365 days.

Veteran Artist Charles Clough Enters the NFT Arena

Digital Image by Charles Clough

Clufffalo 345, 2020, latex on expanded PVC, 8 x 10 inches

Famed Artist Charles Clough in 2015

Artist Charles Clough in 2015

Guggenheim Fellow Connects His Storied Art to the Blockchain

His mind is an endless source of free-form improvisation and inspiration.”
— Cindy Sherman
SAN FRANCISCO, USA, January 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today, Charles Clough has announced the first release of his works on an NFT marketplace. It is the destination on an “epic” path chosen by this famous creator.

"The Clufffalo Numbers: 2020" auction opens today at opensea.io and concludes on February 28, 2022.

With his art in the permanent collection of over 70 museums globally, including the National Gallery and The New York Metropolitan Museum of Art, going into the NFT marketplace – inherently digital – was a natural fit for this acknowledged visionary. As far back as 1971, Clough envisioned a future of himself as “a painter” in the guise of “a film or a ghost”.

Today, he says “Sure, that was cosmic. But at the time I desired a medium that would allow my work to go beyond the physical realm and exist into the future. I realized that with the advent of digital photography to a degree, but this NFT thing feels different to me. My work, associated with the blockchain, will be, in some ways, eternal. Like a ghost.”

"Charlie Clough's dramatic use of color persuaded Herby and me to collect more than 500 of his works,” said Dorothy Vogel, whose legendary collection was gifted to The National Gallery and a museum in each of the 50 United States.

The artist's approach to this new paradigm would appear generous. Clough is including his original, signed painting, along with the expected JPEG, in each NFT. He is selling them “in unity” and wishes them to stay that way – the “film” and the “ghost,” if you will. Says Clough, “I’ve opted for more of a Sol LeWitt approach. My art has been exhibited in every state, but the scale possible here is different. With or without my original paintings, this is a new path for me, and I couldn’t be more energized.”

Energized and even perhaps defiant. Said Clough in a recent interview: "The scale of my audience has, until now, been of the 'bespoke' dimension. Frankly, I’m ready for Beeple’s 40 million eyes to behold my treasure."

The 10 original paintings that comprise "The Clufffalo Numbers: 2020" NFT collection will be exhibited by the artist at an invitation-only event in San Francisco on March 1. Please contact Dean Clough for further information.

For more about Charles Clough, please visit www.clufff.com, or download his bio here.

Dean Clough
Clufffalo Institute
dean@clufffalo.institute
Visit us on social media:
Facebook

You just read:

Veteran Artist Charles Clough Enters the NFT Arena

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Media, Advertising & PR, Social Media, Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.