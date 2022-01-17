Veteran Artist Charles Clough Enters the NFT Arena
Guggenheim Fellow Connects His Storied Art to the Blockchain
His mind is an endless source of free-form improvisation and inspiration.”SAN FRANCISCO, USA, January 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today, Charles Clough has announced the first release of his works on an NFT marketplace. It is the destination on an “epic” path chosen by this famous creator.
— Cindy Sherman
"The Clufffalo Numbers: 2020" auction opens today at opensea.io and concludes on February 28, 2022.
With his art in the permanent collection of over 70 museums globally, including the National Gallery and The New York Metropolitan Museum of Art, going into the NFT marketplace – inherently digital – was a natural fit for this acknowledged visionary. As far back as 1971, Clough envisioned a future of himself as “a painter” in the guise of “a film or a ghost”.
Today, he says “Sure, that was cosmic. But at the time I desired a medium that would allow my work to go beyond the physical realm and exist into the future. I realized that with the advent of digital photography to a degree, but this NFT thing feels different to me. My work, associated with the blockchain, will be, in some ways, eternal. Like a ghost.”
"Charlie Clough's dramatic use of color persuaded Herby and me to collect more than 500 of his works,” said Dorothy Vogel, whose legendary collection was gifted to The National Gallery and a museum in each of the 50 United States.
The artist's approach to this new paradigm would appear generous. Clough is including his original, signed painting, along with the expected JPEG, in each NFT. He is selling them “in unity” and wishes them to stay that way – the “film” and the “ghost,” if you will. Says Clough, “I’ve opted for more of a Sol LeWitt approach. My art has been exhibited in every state, but the scale possible here is different. With or without my original paintings, this is a new path for me, and I couldn’t be more energized.”
Energized and even perhaps defiant. Said Clough in a recent interview: "The scale of my audience has, until now, been of the 'bespoke' dimension. Frankly, I’m ready for Beeple’s 40 million eyes to behold my treasure."
The 10 original paintings that comprise "The Clufffalo Numbers: 2020" NFT collection will be exhibited by the artist at an invitation-only event in San Francisco on March 1. Please contact Dean Clough for further information.
For more about Charles Clough, please visit www.clufff.com, or download his bio here.
