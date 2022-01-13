Compostable & Biodegradable Refuse Bags Market is expected to reach US$ 465.6 Mn by 2028- Comprehensive Research Report by FMI

Compostable & Biodegradable Refuse Bags Market - Analysis, Outlook, Growth, Trends, Forecasts

/EIN News/ -- DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Jan. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Future Market Insights (FMI) delivers key insights on the global compostable & biodegradable refuse bags market in its published report, titled “Global Compostable & Biodegradable Refuse Bags Market: Industry Analysis and Opportunity Assessment 2022–2028”. In terms of revenue, the global Compostable & Biodegradable Refuse Bags Market is estimated to expand at a CAGR of 8.0% over the forecast period, owing to numerous factors, about which FMI offers thorough insights and forecasts in this report.



Attribute Details Compostable & Biodegradable Refuse Bags Market Estimated Size in 2022 US$ 294.2 Mn Compostable & Biodegradable Refuse Bags Market Value-based CAGR (2022-2028) 8.0% Compostable & Biodegradable Refuse Bags Projected Market Size in 2028 US$ 465.6 Mn

Compostable & biodegradable are terms used to designate organic materials breaking down in specific environment condition. Refuse bags are disposable bags used to contain waste and rubbish. Compostable & biodegradable refuse bags are made up of organic material, which are obtained from plants.

Such plant based materials which are used to make compostable & biodegradable refuse bags are starch blends (corn, potato and others), Polylactic acid (PLA), PHA, PBAT and other such materials. These refuse bags can undergo decomposition readily and have minimum negative impact on the environment.

The global market for compostable and refuse bags market is further segmented as per capacity, product type, speed, material type, thickness and end use.

On the basis of capacity type, global market for compostable & biodegradable refuse bags is segmented into 7-20 gallons, 20-30 gallons, 30-40 gallons, 40-55 gallons and above 55 gallons. On the basis of product type, global market for compostable & biodegradable refuse bags is segmented into biodegradable and compostable.

On the basis of material type, global market for compostable & biodegradable refuse bags is segmented into PLA, PBS, PBAT, PHA, starch blends, cellophane and paper. On the basis of thickness, the global market for compostable & biodegradable refuse bags is segmented into 0-0.7 mil, 0.7-0.9 mil, 0.9-1.5 mil, above 1.5 mil. On the basis of end use, the global market for compostable & biodegradable refuse bags is segmented into retail and consumer, industrial and institutional.

Scope of the Report

Attribute Details Forecast Period 2022-2028 Historical Data Available for 2013-2021 Market Analysis Units for Volume and US$ Mn for Value Key Regions Covered North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia & Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa Key Countries Covered US, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Poland, China, Japan, South Korea, India, ASEAN, Turkey and South Africa Key Segments Covered Capacity, Product Type, Material Type, Thickness, End Use, and Region Key Companies Profiled Mondi Group

Sphere Group

Vegware Global

VICTOR Güthoff & Partner GmbH

Cedo Ltd.

BioBag International AS

PLAST-UP

Polybags Ltd

Clondalkin Group Holdings B.V.

Plastiroll Oy Ltd

The Biodegradable Bag Company Ltd

QUICKPACK Haushalt + Hygiene GmbH

The Compost Bag Company

SIMPAC

TERDEX GmbH Report Coverage Market Forecast, Company Share Analysis, Competition Intelligence, DROT Analysis, Market Dynamics and Challenges, and Strategic Growth Initiatives

This report assesses trends driving the growth of each market segment on the global level and offers potential takeaways that prove substantially useful for other potential market entrants in the compostable & biodegradable refuse bags market.

The North America compostable & biodegradable refuse bags market Include country level analysis for the U.S. and Canada. The U.S compostable & biodegradable refuse bags market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.7% over the forecast period wherein compostable segment enjoy dominant share, by product type. The Latin America compostable & biodegradable refuse bags market include country level analysis for Brazil, Mexico, Argentina and Rest of Latin America. The Asia Pacific excluding Japan compostable & biodegradable refuse bags market includes country level analysis for China, India, ASEAN, Australia & New Zealand and Rest of APEJ.

In this report, we have discussed individual strategies followed by these companies in terms of enhancing their product portfolio, creating new marketing techniques, mergers and acquisitions. The ‘Competitive Landscape’ is included to provide report audiences with a dashboard view and company share collectively.

Key players operating in the global market for compostable & biodegradable refuse bags include Mondi Group, Sphere Group, Vegware Global, VICTOR Güthoff & Partner GmbH, Cedo Ltd., BioBag International AS, PLAST-UP, Polybags Ltd, Clondalkin Group Holdings B.V., Plastiroll Oy Ltd, The Biodegradable Bag Company Ltd, QUICKPACK Haushalt + Hygiene GmbH, MIRPACK, TM, The Compost Bag Company, SIMPAC, TERDEX GmbH, Pack-It BV, Cromwell Polythene Ltd, Flexopack SRL, Virosac SRL among others.

