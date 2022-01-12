Submit Release
News Search

There were 904 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 185,341 in the last 365 days.

Santa Clara County restricts court access again due to omicron impact on staff

The new order issued Wednesday by Presiding Judge Theodore Zayner echoes past restriction orders, limiting courthouse access to people directly involved in a court hearing; those submitting an in-person pleading; family-court petitioners seeking protective orders regarding domestic violence, gun violence, civil harassment, workplace and school violence, elder abuse, and juvenile dependency; and those seeking emergency orders for eviction and child-safety matters.

You just read:

Santa Clara County restricts court access again due to omicron impact on staff

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.