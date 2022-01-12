Santa Clara County restricts court access again due to omicron impact on staff
The new order issued Wednesday by Presiding Judge Theodore Zayner echoes past restriction orders, limiting courthouse access to people directly involved in a court hearing; those submitting an in-person pleading; family-court petitioners seeking protective orders regarding domestic violence, gun violence, civil harassment, workplace and school violence, elder abuse, and juvenile dependency; and those seeking emergency orders for eviction and child-safety matters.