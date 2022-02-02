Gateway Classic Cars Gears Up for Expansion into San Antonio / Austin Market
World’s Largest Classic and Exotic Car Sales Company Strengthens Its Position
This new facility brings the company’s showroom tally to an impressive 19 in all with a total square footage of almost 880K of climate-controlled venues.”UNITED STATES, February 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Gateway Classic Cars is proud to announce the opening of our newest location in the state of Texas. The newest showroom will be open to the public on April 1st, 2022. It is Located at 679 Holcan Drive, Suite 105, New Braunfels, TX, this 42k sq. ft. is less than an hour from both the San Antonio International Airport and downtown Austin, TX – sandwiched right in the middle of “Alamo City” and “Bat City.”
— GCC
Gateway Classic Cars, a global marketing company of classic and exotic vehicles, continues to strengthen its position as the largest classic and exotic car sales network in the world. Specializing in selling classic and exotic vehicles for private sellers, collectors, and estates since 1999, there is no stronger company to help one find a new home for the baby, pride and joy treasure of a vehicle. And no company more reputable and eager to assist fellow classic car enthusiasts around the world with the opportunity to get behind the wheel of their dreams. Proof is surpassing over $100 million in sales for 2021. The company projects aggressive growth throughout 2022 and 2023 with six additional showrooms projected, all in various stages of their planning phases.
Gateway Classic Cars approaches its 23rd year in business, having sold over $620 million worth of collector and exotic vehicles. We offer free consignment across the board at every location. This gives our consigners access to our viewership of over eight million around the globe at no cost to them.
This new facility brings the company’s showroom tally to an impressive 19 in all with a total square footage of almost 880K of climate-controlled venues perfect for car enthusiasts to gather or simply visit and relive memories of yesteryear. This additional showroom increases our nationwide network of thousands of classic and exotic vehicles for sale.
Gateway Classic Cars’ newest location in San Antonio / Austin Market is modeled after our existing eighteen showrooms in St. Louis, MO (HQ); Atlanta, GA; Chicago, IL; Dallas, TX; Denver, CO; Detroit, MI; Fort Lauderdale, FL; Houston, TX; Indianapolis, IN; Kansas City, KS; Las Vegas, NV; Louisville, KY; Milwaukee, WI; Nashville, TN; Orlando, FL; Philadelphia, PA; Scottsdale, AZ; and Tampa, FL markets with others to soon follow.
The showroom will be open to the public from 9 AM to 5 PM six days a week (Mon-Sat) and will also host our Caffeine & Chrome event on the last Saturday of each month from 9AM to noon.
