Public invited to comment on Ecology plan to clean up contaminated Georgetown site

Department of Ecology News Release - Jan. 13, 2022

SEATTLE –

Washington’s Department of Ecology will begin accepting feedback Monday, Jan. 17, on a draft permit and public participation plan regarding cleanup of an area near the Duwamish waterway in Seattle.

The property east of 4th Ave. is contaminated with gasoline and petroleum, chlorinated solvents, polycyclic aromatic hydrocarbons, polychlorinated biphenyls, and other chemicals suspected of causing cancer. Additionally, groundwater beneath the property contains similar contaminants as well as 1,4-dioxane, a chemical that can harm the eyes, skin, lungs, liver, and kidneys, and may also cause cancer.

The property is owned by Clean Earth Environmental Solutions under its two subsidiary companies, Burlington Environmental and Phillips Services Corporation Environmental Services.

The comment period will last 54 days and close on Friday, March 11. While there are no plans to hold a public meeting at this time, one may be requested by contacting Community Outreach Specialist Janelle Anderson at 425-301-6454 or janelle.anderson@ecy.wa.gov.

Comments on the permit and public participation plan can be made by:

Using Ecology’s online comment form.

Sending an email to site manager Erin Hobbs at erin.hobbs@ecy.wa.gov.

Sending written comments in the mail to Erin Hobbs, Department of Ecology, PO Box 330316, Shoreline, WA 98133.

Calling Erin Hobbs at 425-515-5996.

At the completion of the public comment period, Ecology may revise the documents based on feedback before considering the plan final and commencing cleanup.