i9 Sports - San Diego East is Launching its Youth Sports Programs in Spring 2022

Helping kids Succeed in Life through Sports”SPRING VALLEY, CA, UNITED STATES, January 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Contact.: Jose Perez, 619-928-7746, jose.perez@i9sports.com
LOCAL ENTREPRENEURS TO OPEN NEW i9 SPORTS FRANCHISE IN EAST SAN DIEGO
The Youth sports industry leader kicks off first season on April 23, 2022
San Diego, CA, January 13, 2022 – i9 Sports, the nation’s first and largest youth sports league franchise, announced today it will open a new franchise in Spring Valley, CA, marking the company’s first location in the area. The new i9 Sports franchise will be owned and operated by local entrepreneurs Jose Perez and his family, and will be offering Flag football, Soccer, T-ball, Baseball, and Basketball programs.
With over 3 million registrations in communities across the country, i9 Sports® is the nation’s largest multi-sport provider focused solely on high-quality, community-based youth sports programs. To achieve the company’s mission of helping kids succeed in life through sports, i9 Sports provides a youth sports experience unlike any other, teaching the importance of good sportsmanship on the field and in life. Founded in 2003 on the principle that kids play organized sports to have fun, not to become the next draft pick, i9 Sports welcomes all skill levels and focuses on providing quality instruction that’s fun for kids and convenient for families.
The new i9 Sports - East San Diego will offer youth sports leagues, camps and clinics for boys and girls ages 3-14, and will be operating out of STEAM Academy at La Presa, located at 1001 Leland St. Spring Valley, CA 91977 on Saturdays. The franchise will provide local children with the opportunity to participate in leagues, camps and instructional clinics.
“i9 Sports is a unique youth sports concept that truly puts kids first and prioritizes learning life skills through athletics, and we’re thrilled to be bringing this one-of-a-kind experience to families in our community,” said Jose Perez, i9 Sports – San Diego East franchisee. “We look forward to enriching the lives of local children and creating a safe and fun environment where they can learn the value of healthy competition and the importance of being physically active. It’s the way youth sports should be.”
Jose Perez and his family are longtime residents of Spring Valley, CA. He and his wife, Isaura Nunez, are both graduates of Monte Vista high School and have supported two of their three boys through various youth sports programs over the years. They are realizing their dream of operating youth sports programs in their home town and cant wait to meet more of their neighbors when the season starts!
Enrollment is now open for the Spring 2022 Season. For more information or to enroll your child in your local league, please visit www.i9sports.com, email jose.perez@i9sports.com or call 619-363-3696.
About i9 Sports®
Based in the Tampa Bay, Florida area, i9 Sports® is the first and largest youth sports league franchise company in the United States. The company offers youth sports leagues, camps and clinics for boys and girls ages 3 and up in hundreds of communities across the country. Sports program offered include flag football, soccer, basketball, baseball, volleyball, and ZIP Lacrosse™.
A privately held company, i9 Sports was founded in 2003 on the principle that the number one reason kids play organized sports is to have fun, not to become the next draft pick. Reinventing the youth sports industry, customers enjoy the i9 Sports Experience which emphasizes age-appropriate instruction that is both fun for kids and convenient for today’s busy families. For more information on i9 Sports, visit www.i9sports.com. To learn more about the low investment, low overhead i9 Sports franchise opportunity, visit www.i9sportsfranchise.com.
