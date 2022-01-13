On behalf of the State of Texas, Attorney General Paxton has sued Planned Parenthood Federation of America and several Planned Parenthood locations in Texas, seeking recovery of $10 million in payments made by the Texas Medicaid program. The lawsuit states that the Planned Parenthood entities knew they were not entitled to retain the payments but have failed to repay them as program rules require.

The Texas Health and Human Services Office of Inspector General removed Planned Parenthood from the Medicaid program in December 2016 and, accordingly, by February 1, 2017, Planned Parenthood was not entitled to be reimbursed from Texas Medicaid. The lawsuit seeks disgorgement of all program monies paid to Planned Parenthood for services delivered after that date, approximately $10 million – plus trebling of that amount and additional civil penalties for each day that Planned Parenthood failed to repay.

“It is unthinkable that Planned Parenthood would continue to take advantage of funding knowing they were not entitled to keep it.” Attorney General Paxton said. “I will not allow them to benefit from this abhorrent conduct after they were caught violating medical standards and lying to law enforcement.”

Planned Parenthood is liable for each unlawful claim submitted to Medicaid including to pay expenses, costs, attorneys’ fees and post-judgment interest. Planned Parenthood owes $10 million in reimbursements received from February 2017 to March 2021.

Read the Complaint here.