Multiple Emerging Scholar Award recipient Thomas Girard releases new Oxford book ahead of Oxford lectures in 2022
VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, January 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Vancouver, BC (January 13, 2022) - In advance of attending the 2022 Oxford lecture series, Canadian scholar Thomas Girard will be releasing his new book “Emerging Scholar & Oxford”. The book details Thomas’s journey to becoming a four-time Emerging Scholar slated to deliver speeches to universities around the world and a lecture at the Sorbonne. This new edition will include additional information about Thomas’ time attending graduate lectures at the University of Oxford in the U.K. The book outlines Thomas’ journey and the profound impacts his work has had on the study of human behaviours.
“I am thrilled to announce the release of my second book, Emerging Scholar & Oxford,” says Thomas. “The new addition will include an update on my work including the research work I have completed throughout the pandemic. I am excited to be sharing this work by attending the 2022 Oxford lecture series, along with speaking opportunities in Greece, Spain and the Sorbonne.”
Currently, Thomas is working in Vancouver remotely as an Assistant Professor at the University of Petroleum and Energy Studies (based in Northern India). His ongoing work in behaviour studies helps to propel this Canadian scholar to the forefront of academic research and discussions alike.
As a four-time Emerging Scholar, Thomas’ second book, set to be released in 2022, follows the success of his March 2019 TEDx speech titled “How to feel at home in the airport”. This lecture amplified his unique take on interconnectedness and the use of airports as a microcosm of our society. Thomas’ TEDx speech has been translated into 14 languages and counting.
Thomas is available for interviews to discuss his book and several topics related to his work.
The book “Emerging Scholar & Oxford” will be available for purchase in 2022.
Thomas Girard (born 30 December, 1980 in Vancouver, Canada) is a Canadian scholar. Girard was accepted to attend University of Oxford in lectures equivalent to graduate coursework. Girard has received several Emerging Scholar awards, first at the Design Principles and Practices conference in Barcelona, Spain at the prestigious ELISAVA. At Emily Carr University of Art and Design he received his second Emerging Scholar award. Other awards include RBC Emerging Scholar, Royal Bank of Canada Foundation. For 2021, he has been awarded an Emerging Scholar award from the New Directions in the Humanities conference in Madrid, Spain.
March 2019 TEDx Speech: youtube.com/watch?v=U3kn3qagwu4
Full biography: https://thomaskgirard.com/about-2/
To purchase Thomas Girard’s written works: https://thomaskgirard.com/books/
Thomas Girard, Author
