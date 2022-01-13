Statement from Treasurer Magaziner on the Departure of Dr. Nicole Alexander Scott From Her Role as Director of the Rhode Island Department of Health

Rhode Island General Treasurer Seth Magaziner today made the following statement on the departure of Dr. Nicole Alexander Scott as Director of the Rhode Island Department of Health.

"Dr. Nicole Alexander Scott has been an incredible leader in her role as Director of the Rhode Island Department of Health, and every Rhode Islander has benefitted from her sound judgment and expertise through the Covid-19 pandemic," said General Treasurer Seth Magaziner.

"I thank Dr. Alexander Scott for her tireless commitment to keeping Rhode Islanders safe and informed throughout her tenure. She has saved countless lives, and tirelessly advocated for correcting the health inequities that plague our state. Her voice and presence will be profoundly missed, and it is important now, more than ever, for Governor McKee and all Rhode Islanders, to listen to experts like her as we navigate the pandemic and work together to build a healthier state."