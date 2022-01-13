2022 Recreational Fishing, Aquatic Wildlife, and Boating Regulation Cycle
The Department of Wildlife Resources (DWR) has begun its biennial process for changing the regulations guiding recreational fishing, aquatic wildlife management, and boating. New regulations will go into effect January 1, 2023. This process offers the opportunity for citizens to suggest potential regulatory changes directly to DWR during the scoping period.
