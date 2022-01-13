23rd Annual SHARE! Recovery Awards Dinner Set for Tuesday January 25, 2022

Virtual fundraiser with family-style dinner, entertainment, awards, and after-party to support housing, jobs and self-help support group services

LOS ANGELES, CA, USA, January 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SHARE!, the first of its kind self-help support group agency, will hold its 23rd Annual SHARE! Recovery Awards Dinner virtually, January 25, at 6PM PST.

From the safety and comfort of their own homes, guests can enjoy family-style dinner delivered from Sunfare, as well as appearances by SiriusXM Hits1 Host Symon; singer/songwriter, Lolo, and recording artist/philanthropist, Laura Angelini.

They also can sit back and relax as the following individuals will be honored for their service to the community:

• Courtney Friel (KTLA anchor/reporter/author)

• Lewis C. Horne (CBRE President-Greater Greater Los Angeles, Orange County and Inland Empire region

• Constance Gilkie (founder of Transformational Living Homes, Inc.)

• The Honorable John Jude Duran (former mayor of West Hollywood)

Actor/producer/writer, Brette Taylor will serve as emcee and the evening will conclude with a Zoom afterparty.

Organizers hope to raise over $100,000 to help SHARE! continue finding homes for L.A.’s most vulnerable, helping individuals find gainful employment, and introducing newcomers to self-help support groups.

Tickets at $150/person are on sale at shareselfhelp.org or by calling 323-356-0432. (They can be purchased until Jan. 24 at noon, but the RSVP deadline for meals is Jan. 17 at noon.)

The event is made possible by SHARE! and the following sponsors: SSG Strategic Systems Group,

Grief Recovery Now - Charlene Gorzela, Stars Behavioral Health Group, Matern Law Group/

Satyagraha Alliance, Frith-Smith & Archibald LLP and Suzie Roth Design + Sustainability Consulting. Assets including logo and honorees photos can be found here.



About SHARE!

Since 1993, SHARE! the Self-Help and Recovery Exchange has served Los Angeles through self-help support groups and building communities which provide recovery and social support. Participants develop skills to cope with substance use, trauma, mental health disorders and dysfunctional relationships. SHARE!’s goal is to contribute to ending homelessness in Los Angeles by providing its successful model of housing those in need within the first couple of days of contact, and ensuring they are aware of the services available to them including self-help support groups. This proven formula provides homeless people a pathway out of poverty and a way back to becoming full participants in society. For more information visit shareselfhelp.org.



