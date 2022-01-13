Sodium Molybdate Market 2022 Global Analysis, Opportunities and Forecast to 2028 | Anqing Yuetong Molybdenum Co. Ltd..

The Global Sodium Molybdate Market Continues To Grow Owing To the Increasing Prevalence of Water Treatment Plants in the World

SEATTLE, WA, US, January 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Global Sodium Molybdate Market Continues To Grow Owing To the Increasing Prevalence of Water Treatment Plants in the World , The chemical compound sodium molybdate (Na2MO4), also known as disodium dioxide molybdenum, has a molecular weight of 241.95 g/mol. It's widely used as a corrosion inhibitor in industrial water treatment, as a nutritional supplement in the food industry, and as a fertiliser ingredient.

Market Overview:

Sodium molybdate is a naturally occurring element in a wide range of minerals and some chemical compounds. This highly corrosion-resistant material is used for many different applications including friction reduction, de-icing agents, flooring products, lubricants, sealants, seal coats, and many other industrial uses. It is used as a friction and impact resistance additive in many products including friction reduction products, seals, floor coatings, and friction enhancers. It is also used to control the rate at which water leaves treated metal surfaces. The unique property of sodium molybdate is that it offers high levels of corrosion inhibition and it provides several protection benefits over other forms of corrosion inhibitors.

Competitive Landscape:

Major players operating in the global sodium molybdate market include Anqing Yuetong Molybdenum Co., Ltd, Luoyang Dingding Molybdenum, and Tungsten Material CO., Nippon Inorganic Colour & Chemical, Columbus Chemical Industries, Inc., Grishma metal technology, Jinduicheng molybdenum co.ltd, Chem-met Company, and Climax molybdenum.

Key Market Drivers:

Sodium molybdate is highly used in water treatment plants. Hence the increasing expansion of water treatment plants in the world is expected to augment the growth of the global sodium molybdate market. For instance, according to the United States Environmental Protection Agency, there are around 16,000 water treatment plants in the United States. There are four distinct classes of corrosion inhibitors based on their chemical properties. The four classifications are structural inhibitors, catalytic inhibitors, anti-corrosion inhibitors, and cathodic inhibitors. Structural inhibitors are those which prevent corrosion from developing in an area that has high conductivity or is coated with a layer of another substance. Catalytic and anti-catalytic inhibitors prevent the development of corrosion through their chemical reactions with various metals, their ability to prevent or diminish corrosion heat transfer, and the property of electron mobility. Moreover, increasing product launches by key market players are estimated to enhance the growth of the global sodium molybdate market.

Covid-19 Impact Analysis:

Increasing COVID positive cases in the world is the main factor that has restricted the growth of the global sodium molybdate market. For instance, according to Our World in Data, in August 2021, the 7-day average of COVID positive cases in India was around 6430. Moreover, a reduction in manual labor in chemical plants also challenged the growth of the market.

Key Takeaways:

North America is expected to hold a major share of the global sodium molybdate market, owing to the increasing prevalence of water treatment plants in the region. For instance, according to Empowering Pumps & Equipment, the Blue Plains Wastewater Treatment Facility in Washington DC, USA, is one of the largest and advanced wastewater treatment plants in the world and treats around 330 million gallons of wastewater daily.

The Asia Pacific is estimated to witness high growth in the global sodium molybdate market, owing to the increasing prevalence of wastewater treatment plants in developing nations. For instance, according to the Indian Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), there are around 269 sewage treatment plants in India.

Global Manufacturing Value Added (MVA) was valued at US$ 11.9 trillion in 2015, according to a report published by the United Nations Industrial Development Organization (UNIDO) in 2017, and is expected to rise further in the near future. Furthermore, emerging economies such as China and India experienced the fastest growth, with India moving from 14th place in 2005 to sixth place in 2015 in the world's largest manufacturing industry ranking. Water treatment solutions are in higher demand as manufacturing production expands. As a result, the demand for sodium molybdate is expected to rise in the near future.

Finally, there is an industry growth strategy, a data source, research findings, an appendix, and a conclusion in the report. The report examines the manufacturing process, market competitors, seller and merchant classification, innovation implementation, and business growth strategies in order to deconstruct the market. All of these details will assuage customers' concerns about future plans and actions to compete with other market participants. The most recent market gains are also shown.

