Paraformaldehyde Market, Driven by Industry Analysis, Growth, Overview, Opportunities, Share and Forecast 2030

Paraformaldehyde Market Research Report: Information by Application, and Region —Forecast till 2030

The need for low molecular polycondensation compounds such as paraformaldehyde is gaining impetus globally. Reports that appraise the chemicals and materials industry have been presented by Market Research Future, which creates reports on industry verticals that assess the market development and prospects. The market is expected to gain revenues amounting to USD 802.85 million by 2023 while progressing with a CAGR of 6.2 % between 2019 and 2030.

The use of paraformaldehyde in applications such as the production of urea formaldehyde, resin, herbicides in agrochemicals, lubricant additives is expected to transform the growth of the market in the future. The incremental demand for paraformaldehyde from end-user industries such as plastic industry, agrochemical, and pharmaceutical is expected to diversify the opportunities for growth in the upcoming period.

The global market is mainly driven by its widespread use in the production of many thermosetting resins such as phenol, urea, melamine, resorcinol, and others. These resins have applications in paper coatings, adhesives, molding compounds, electrical insulation, paints, lenses, fishing rods, and bearings, among others, which is fueling the demand for paraformaldehyde in production of resins. Additionally, it is also used as a fungicide, fixative, fumigant, and disinfectant in the agriculture sector. The growing agricultural industry, along with the limited presence of arable land is a major driver of the global paraformaldehyde market. Fast-paced industrialization and urbanization have resulted in an increased number of construction activities, thereby resulting in limited availability of cultivable land, which drives the demand for paraformaldehyde in the global market.

Segmental Analysis

The segmentation of the paraformaldehyde market is segmented on the basis of end-user and region. Based on the end users, the paraformaldehyde market is segmented into pharmaceutical, plastic industry, agrochemical, and others. Based on the region, the paraformaldehyde market is segmented into Europe, APAC, Africa, North America, Latin America, and the Middle East.

Competitive Landscape

The optimistic effect exerted by governments in the progress of the market is anticipated to direct the market towards robust development in the approaching years. The volatility perceived in the forces that are supporting the growth of the market is expected to lead to a rather slow pace of growth. The economies around the world are responding to the market forces by applying advantageous policies and cutbacks so as avert a slowdown in the advancement of the market. The variations in the income levels globally are backing the growth of the market substantially. The upsurge in personal discretionary spending is projected to lead to the development of the market. The improvement of the distribution channels in the market is anticipated to stimulate market growth considerably. The beneficial nature of the monetary and fiscal policies is expected to tip towards strong growth in the market. Moreover, the escalation in international transactions is estimated to reinforce the development of the market noticeably.

The significant competitors operating in the paraformaldehyde market are

Celanese Corp. (US),

Alfa Aesar (US),

LCY Chemical Corp. (Taiwan),

Shandong Tuobo Plastics Products Co., Ltd. (China),

INEOS Group AG (Switzerland),

CHEMANOL (SA),

Nantong Jiangtian Chemicals Co. Ltd. (China),

Shouguang Xudong Chemical Co Ltd (China),

Inter Atlas Chemica (UK),

Alder S.p.A (Europe), and

Market Segmentation

The segmentation of the paraformaldehyde market is segmented on the basis of end-user and region. Based on the end users, the paraformaldehyde market is segmented into pharmaceutical, plastic industry, agrochemical, and others. Based on the region, the paraformaldehyde market is segmented into Europe, APAC, Africa, North America, Latin America, and the Middle East.

Regional Insights

The regional evaluation of the paraformaldehyde market comprises of regions such as Europe, APAC, Africa, North America, Latin America, and the Middle East. As per the analysis, the Asia Pacific region is the quickest growing market and is projected to expand favorably during the forecast period. The factors influencing its growth are the production and consumption of paraformaldehyde in developing economies. In China, the growing demand in the plastic and agrochemical industries are the key drivers of the paraformaldehyde market. The North American region is the next major regional market and is anticipated to observe a significant rise in terms of the growth in pharmaceutical and plastic industries trailed by the European region owing to the advancement in technology in the plastic industry. The Middle East and Latin America regions are expected to witness stagnant growth on account of amplified production of rubber, papermaking, plastics, and leather over the forecast period.

Recent Developments

October 2021- The scientists from the Botanical Society of America are working on plant sciences research. The research precludes the requirement for specimen staining by drumming into the natural autofluorescence of tissues in species within the plant tree of life. The scientists stated that the work would offer a generalized, cost-effective plant sample preparation and visualization protocol relevant to large research institutions and minor plant science groups. When particular tissue types in both animals and plants absorb light, electrons in their atoms get boosted with energy that pushes them into an excited state. These electrons in plant leaves become so volatile that they break free from their atoms and are utilized by the plant to carry photosynthesis. The extra energy is released again in low-frequency light form in other tissues, which is bright enough to be identified with specialized microscopes. In cases where researchers have to use stains to see particular structures, the nearby tissues' autofluorescence can reduce the contrast between various cell types.

