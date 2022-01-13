Lakeshore Drive closure starts Monday for bridge repairs in St. Joseph
KALAMAZOO, Mich. - The Michigan Department of Transportation will be investing $877,000 to repair the I-94 Business Loop (BL) (Lakeshore Drive) bridge over the CSX Railroad in St. Joseph, Berrien County. The bridge work includes deck patching, pin and hanger replacement, structural steel repairs and painting.
County: Berrien
Highway: I-94 BL
Closest city: St. Joseph
Start date: Monday, Jan. 17, 2022
Estimated end date: Friday, Feb. 25, 2022
Traffic restrictions: I-94 BL will be closed between Vail Court and Lakeshore Road with traffic detoured on Hilltop Road and M-63 (Niles Avenue).
Safety benefit: This work will repair the bridge structures, extend the life of the bridge, and provide a safer and smoother driving surface.