Lakeshore Drive closure starts Monday for bridge repairs in St. Joseph

Contact: Nick Schirripa, MDOT Office of Communications, 269-208-7829 Agency: Transportation

KALAMAZOO, Mich. - The Michigan Department of Transportation will be investing $877,000 to repair the I-94 Business Loop (BL) (Lakeshore Drive) bridge over the CSX Railroad in St. Joseph, Berrien County. The bridge work includes deck patching, pin and hanger replacement, structural steel repairs and painting.

County: Berrien

Highway: I-94 BL

Closest city: St. Joseph

Start date: Monday, Jan. 17, 2022

Estimated end date: Friday, Feb. 25, 2022

Traffic restrictions: I-94 BL will be closed between Vail Court and Lakeshore Road with traffic detoured on Hilltop Road and M-63 (Niles Avenue).

Safety benefit: This work will repair the bridge structures, extend the life of the bridge, and provide a safer and smoother driving surface.

Lakeshore Drive closure starts Monday for bridge repairs in St. Joseph

