Kai Scharnweber named General Manager of Aeronet San Diego
Industry veteran joins growing Southern California operationSAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, January 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Kai Scharnweber has been tabbed to run Aeronet Worldwide’s San Diego station, which has already developed into one of the company’s most profitable operations since it opened in 2016.
Mr. Scharnweber has over 24 years in the logistics industry. Most recently, he was the Global Logistics Manager for Hydranautics (a Nitto Group company), but has also spent time with Total Transportation Logistics, CareFusion, Expeditors, and Fritz Companies (now UPS). Mr. Scharnweber attended the University of Minnesota and San Diego State University, where obtained a Bachelor’s Degree in International Business.
He assumes the role from Jeff Dauz, who was recently promoted as Aeronet’s Executive Vice President of Sales, Western Region.
Not only does Kai Scharnweber bring diverse experience to the company, but also a strong history of leadership and integrity – qualities which align with the core values of Aeronet Worldwide.
About Aeronet Worldwide:
Since 1982, Aeronet has been a family-owned company dedicated to providing the very best in global logistics solutions and freight services. With associates and partners connected to every major airport and seaport throughout the world, Aeronet is fully capable to handle your cargo and Make It Happen One Shipment at a Time®. Visit Aeronet.com for more information.
Kevin Mautino
Aeronet Worldwide
+1 949-474-3000
kmautino@aeronet.com