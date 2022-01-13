Submit Release
Oklahoma school enrollment increases after first full year of pandemic

OKLAHOMA CITY (Jan. 12, 2022) — Oklahoma’s annual student count increased for the 2021-22 school year after plunging last year amid the coronavirus pandemic. Oklahoma State Department of Education (OSDE) data show 698,696 students enrolled in Pre-K through 12th grade, up from 694,113 in 2020-21.   

State Superintendent of Public Instruction Joy Hofmeister said that as enrollment builds, schools continue their laser focus on implementing Ready Together Oklahoma and other strategies to help students.

“For a vast majority of students, learning in the classroom with their peers is vital," she said. "Despite the omicron surge, schools are are committed to closing learning gaps, supporting mental health and accelerating academic growth."

statewide enrollment

Pre-K and kindergarten enrollment numbers were up slightly in the Oct. 1 student count. Pre-K enrollment rose to 38,010 from 37,144 in 2020-21. Likewise, kindergarten enrollment increased to 51,272 from 50,351 in 2020-21. Pre-K and kindergarten enrollment numbers accounted for 75% of the total decreased enrollment in 2020-21, indicating parents chose to delay the entry of school for their students 

PreK and K enrollment

Enrollment numbers suggest more families chose in-person learning for their children, reversing the increasing student counts at the largest virtual charters in the state. The enrollment of both Epic One-on-One Charter Schools and Epic Blended Learning Center dropped 35% since last year. 

largest districts

Tulsa Public Schools surpassed Oklahoma City Public Schools as the state’s largest school district for the first time since 2013. This total does not include district-sponsored charter schools.  

enrollment by race

Demographic information showed little change in the racial and ethnic makeup of Oklahoma students. Just over half of the state’s students were Hispanic, American Indian, Black, Asian, Hawaiian/Pacific Islander, or members of two or more races, while 46.26% of students were white.

View the spreadsheets with state, district and site totals

###

