Route 422 Improvements to Advance with Nearly $25 Million Investment

Indiana, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) is announcing the Margaret Road Intersection Improvement Project in Plumcreek Township, Armstrong County will move forward thanks to the department's investment of $24.8 million from the federal Surface Transportation Program.

"We're very happy to move this project forward and appreciative of the funding that allows us to do so," said District Executive Brian Allen. "The Margaret Road Intersection Improvement Project will improve the safety of this intersection as well as the mobility needs along State Route 422."

The Margaret Road Intersection Improvement Project will provide roadway realignment to improve the existing intersection, sight distance and geometrics along the Route 422 corridor between Indiana and Kittanning. The project incorporates two new structures consisting of a two-span steel girder bridge and a concrete box culvert. The two-span bridge is over Cherry Run and spans State Route 2005, locally known as Margaret Road.

The project replaces an existing four-way intersection with a T-intersection relocated at a point approximately 1,600 feet to the west of the existing intersection. Numerous stormwater management facilities and new wetland areas will be constructed throughout the project limits. The estimated cost of construction is $25 million.

"This is a significant investment in the 422 corridor and the continuation of the many improvements already made over the last decade," said Sen. Joe Pittman. "422 is the key connection between Armstrong and Indiana counties and the realignment of the Margaret Road interchange will improve travel conditions for commercial and personal travel for the entire region."

The Surface Transportation Program (STP) provides flexible funding that may be used by States and localities for projects to preserve and improve the conditions and performance on any federal-aid highway, bridge and tunnel projects on any public road, pedestrian and bicycle infrastructure, and transit capital projects, including intercity bus terminals.

"It is wonderful that the federal Surface Transportation Program recognized the value of this project," said Rep. Abby Major. "The funding will go a long way toward addressing better travel conditions and safety issues at the Margaret Road intersection. Infrastructure improvements enables trade, powers businesses, connects workers to their jobs, and creates opportunities for communities. This project will have a long-lasting impact for the area."

According to Rep. Donna Oberlander, "My colleagues and I were happy to advocate for such an important project in Plumcreek Township that will not only enhance safety but will also be respectful of existing wetlands and better manage stormwater runoff. This amount of funding is a great investment in our local transportation network."

At this point, PennDOT has acquired the right-of-way to construct the project and is currently in the final stages of the design process. The project is scheduled to be under construction during the 2023 and 2024 construction seasons.

"I am pleased to see this money allocated for much-needed improvements on the busy Route 422 corridor. We have been advocating for these safety and access upgrades for many years. This regional project will save lives and improve traffic flow. I applaud PennDOT for moving this forward," said Rep. Jim Struzzi.

MEDIA CONTACT: Tina Gibbs at 724-357-2829 or chgibbs@pa.gov.

# # #