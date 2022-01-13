Milestone Celebration: 103rd Birthday at The Willows at Ramapo Rehabilitation and Nursing Center
SUFFERN, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, January 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Willows at Ramapo Rehabilitation and Nursing Center was proud to host a milestone 103rd Birthday celebration at the center for beloved resident Betty Haimowitz surrounded by friends, family, and staff.
Betty has called The Willows at Ramapo “home” since November 2020. A long-time resident of 50 years in Manhattan’s Lower East Side, Betty has always been a fond supporter of the arts, music, and culture. Throughout her life, Betty would attend musical events across Manhattan’s rich cultural mecca of artistic talent and performing arts. Betty remained a resident of the Lower East Side with her son until turning 100-years-young, prior to moving to The Willows at Ramapo in Rockland County.
The Willows at Ramapo is referenced as a “second home to mom,” her son, Alan Haimowitz described. “She loves the care she receives each day, and everyone treats her nicely,” Alan continued.
Betty is known in the community for her stylish wardrobe, often sporting colorful hats, gorgeous accessories, and breathtaking attire.
“It has been an incredible honor and privilege to have welcomed Betty as a member of our family here at The Willows,” shared The Willows’ Administration. “She brings so much love and light to our community, and having the opportunity to get to know her and her family on a deep, personal level has been such a great joy,” added an administrative representative of The Willows.
At her 103rd birthday celebration held at The Willows, Betty shared her take on how to reach 103-years-of-age and look fabulous all the same: “Don’t stress and be sure to enjoy the little things that life has to offer; that’s it, that’s all it takes,” Betty concluded.
The Willows at Ramapo Rehabilitation and Nursing Center is a dynamic healthcare community that services the needs of short-term rehabilitation, skilled nursing, and long-term care. With a strong commitment to customer service, education, and innovation, as well as philanthropy, The Willows is proud to serve Rockland County.
