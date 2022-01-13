Bulk Bags Market Registers Surge in Demand as Emergence of Advanced Packaging Technologies Pushes Market Past US$ 8 Bn
Varied Applications of Bulk Bags Across Diverse Industries to Dictate Product Demand Through 2028JUMEIRAH LAKES TOWERS, DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, January 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A comprehensive analysis on the bulk bags market by Future Market Insights (FMI) provides in-depth insights into governing factors fueling the demand in the bulk bags market. It discloses opportunities that will favor the growth in various segments on the basis of capacity, fabric type, design, filling and discharge, and end use industry over the next 10-years.
As per a detailed study by FMI, the global bulk bags market is estimated to reach US$ 5.3 Bn in 2022. Growing applications of bulk bags across the industries such as food, construction, mining, pharmaceuticals, and agriculture are propelling the demand in the market.
Bulk bags provide higher efficiency in loading and unloading of goods, owing to their ease of use, versatility, affordability, and inherent properties. Attributed to this, these bags are extensively being used for across shipping, industrial packaging, and transportation sectors.
Increasing preference towards adopting preservatives-free products has resulted in the introduction of advanced packaging technologies such as modified atmosphere packaging (MAP). The technology allows the user to adjust oxygen and carbon dioxide levels within the packaging. In response to this, the market is expected to total US$ 8 Bn by the end of 2028.
Numerous market players are focusing on introducing novel products using aforementioned technology to gain a competitive edge.
For instance, in June 2021, Greif, Inc. launched its new packaging solution, MAPGuard, with MAP technology to increase the product shelf life. These developments have assisted the market to grow by 6.9% year-on-year in 2021.
Based on fabric type, the type C segment is projected to outrank other segments, accounting for around 43% of the sales through 2028. Increasing use in transportation of solvents, flammable powders, and liquid combustible materials is a primary factor facilitating the growth in the segment.
“Key manufacturers are emphasizing on providing sustainable flexible intermediate bulk containers (FIBCs) and customizable bulk bags according to the application and end use requirement. This is expected to favor the growth in the market,” says a FMI analyst.
Key Takeaways from Bulk Bags Market Study
The U.S. is anticipated to register the fastest growth in North America market, accounting for nearly 81% of the revenue share in 2021.
Germany is forecast to emerge as a highly remunerative market in Western Europe, contributing around 17% of the sales through 2028.
Japan is projected to account for a significant share in the bulk bag market, owing to the increasing application across construction and chemical sectors in the country.
India is expected to exhibit a steady growth in Asia Pacific excluding Japan market, holding more than 15.7% of the demand share over the assessment period.
In terms of end use industry, the chemical and fertilizer segment is estimated to hold the maximum share, accounting for 41.2% of the total sales by 2028.
Key Drivers
Increasing use of bulk bags made using type C fabric, owing to its maximum level of antistatic protection and ability to disperse and handle any electrical charge created during packaging and transportation is spurring the sales in the type C segment.
Surging demand for safe packaging solutions to store powders, chemicals, and other harmful materials and protect them from any external contamination is augmenting sales of bulk bags across the chemical and fertilizer segment.
Key Restraints
Inclination towards using sealed and small-size packaging solutions for storage and transportation in the food sector are hindering the demand across the food segment.
Implementation of stringent government rules and regulations towards product packaging and sustainable packaging is restraining the growth in the market.
Competitive Landscape
Top 5 players in the global bulk bags market are Berry Global Inc., Conitex Sonoco, AmeriGlobe L.L.C., Greif, Inc., and Intertape Polymer Group. As per FMI, these companies are estimated to account for nearly 15% to 20% of the sales in the market.
Leading players are aiming at developing innovative, sustainability, and cost-saving packaging solutions to reduce freight cost and strengthen their market footprint. For instance,
In 2020, Greif, Inc., an American industrial packaging manufacturer, announced launching the next generation of FIBC’s, SealGuard™. It is made of polyethylene (PE) using an automated bonding process which enables leak-free and anti-contamination transportation and offer better protects against moisture.
Recently, AmeriGlobe L.L.C, a leading bulk bag manufacturer and supplier, announced introducing new user friendly bulk bag, EZ Loop® bag, which eliminates the cost of the pallets by allowing to more two bulk bags at a time. This will assist the company to expand its product portfolio and strength its footprint.
Some of the key players operating in the market profiled by FMI are:
Berry Global, Inc.
Intertape Polymer Group
Conitex Sonoco
AmeriGlobe L.L.C.
Greif, Inc.
Halsted Corporation
LC Packaging International BV
Rishi FIBC Solutions PVT. Ltd.
BAG Corp.
Sackmaker J&HM Dickson Ltd.
Emmbi, Inc.
Bulk Lift International, LLC.
Langston Companies Inc.
MiniBulk Inc.
RDA Bulk Packaging Ltd.
Jumbo Bag Ltd.
Yixing Weinet Packing Bag Co., Ltd.
Yantai Haiwan Plastic Products Co., Ltd.
Taihua Group
Bang Polypacks
More Valuable Insights on Bulk Bags Market
A new report published by FMI offers a detailed analysis of the global bulk bags market, uncovering vital dynamics accelerating the market growth during the assessment period. The survey also forecast sales projections for bulk bags market with detailed segmentation:
By Capacity:
Small (upto 0.75 cu. m)
Medium (0.75 to 1.5 cu. m)
Large (Above 1.5 cu. m)
By Fabric Type:
Type A
Type B
Type C
Type D
By Design:
U-Panel Bag
Four Side Panel
Baffle
Circular/ Tabular
Cross Corner
Others
By Filling and Discharge:
Open Top & Flat Bottom
Duffle Top & Flat Bottom
Open Top & Spout Bottom
Spout Top & Spout Bottom
Spout Top & Flat Bottom
Others
By End User Industry:
Chemicals & Fertilizers
Food
Construction
Pharmaceutical
Mining
Others
By Region:
North America
Latin America
Western Europe
Eastern Europe
APEJ
Japan
Middle East & Africa
Key Questions Covered in the Report
The report offers insight into bulk bags market demand outlook for the forecast period 2022-2028
The market study also highlights projected sales growth for bulk bags market between 2022 and 2028
Bulk bags market survey identifies key growth drivers, restraints, and other forces impacting prevailing trends and evaluation of current market size and forecast and technological advancements within the industry
Bulk bags market share analysis, covering key companies within the industry and coverage of strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations or partnerships, and others
