More about COVID-19 Mega-Testing Site Opening January 14 at The Home Depot Backyard

NEWS RELEASE

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE:

January 13, 2022

 

Download this pdf file. COVID-19 Mega-Testing Site Opening January 14 at The Home Depot Backyard

Atlanta – The Georgia Department of Public Health in partnership with Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Fulton County Government, the Fulton County Board of Health, the Atlanta-Fulton County Emergency-Management Agency and Viral Solutions announce the opening of a new testing mega-site at The Home Depot Backyard beginning Friday, January 14.

The Home Depot Backyard at Mercedes-Benz Stadium is located at 1 Backyard Way, Atlanta, GA 30313. The drive-up testing site at the 11-acre park is expected to serve up to 2,000 residents daily.

Beginning January 14, hours of operation will be Wednesday – Monday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily (until further notice). The site will be closed on Tuesdays.

Appointments are strongly encouraged.  To register online and to make an appointment, please log on to https://viralsolutionsga.com/register

Specimen collection is done by medical staff using a nasal swab and individuals will be provided information on how to receive the results of their PCR test. COVID testing is free to all Georgians, however, insurance will be billed if it is available.

Vaccination and boosters are the best protection against COVID-19. To find a vaccination location visit https://dph.georgia.gov/covid-vaccine.

OPENING DAY MEDIA AVAILABILITY

The testing site will open on Friday, January 14 at 9 a.m. At 9:30 a.m., reporters are invited to talk with key leaders onsite, including:

  • Chairman Robb Pitts, Fulton County Board of Commissioners
  • Dietmar Exler, Mercedes-Benz Stadium
  • Lynn Paxton, M.D., M.P.H., Fulton County Board of Health
  • Matthew Kallmyer, Atlanta-Fulton County Emergency Management Agency
  • David Newton, Director of Health Protection, Georgia Department of Public Health

 

Contacts:

Nancy Nydam, Georgia Department of Public Health, [email protected]

Heather Sautter, Mercedes-Benz Stadium, [email protected]

Darryl Carver, Fulton County Board of Health, [email protected]

Jessica Corbitt, Fulton County / AFCEMA, [email protected]

