FlackTek Manufacturing, Inc. and FlackTek SpeedMixer, Inc. Facility Escapes Fire Damage in Boulder Area (Marshall) Fire

Production and Delivery Not Affected, Local Support Underway

LOUISVILLE, COLORADO, UNITED STATES, January 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- FlackTek’s state-of-the art facility, located outside Boulder CO, narrowly escaped the Marshall fire that destroyed upwards of one thousand homes, damaged hundreds more and caused tens of thousands of people to be evacuated. The fire started due west of the SpeedMixer facility and was fueled by high winds. The FlackTek SpeedMixer® manufacturing facility escaped fire damage by just a few hundred yards. Some of FlackTek’s employees had been displaced because of mandatory evacuation zones as well as utility services that weren't operational; however, this unfortunate situation will not affect its customers, maintenance service teams or delivery times.

FlackTek and its employees have turned their concern to helping the community through various channels like the Community Foundation for Boulder County, Sister Carmen, Boulder Office of Emergency Management and as “boots on the ground” volunteers with Colorado Responds.

“We are devastated by the loss of property and livelihood of our neighbors,” stated Matthew Gross, founder of FlackTek. “Our hearts go out to all who are impacted by this tragic fire. FlackTek Manufacturing will continue to be a proud employer in the Colorado region and do all we can to support the community. And we encourage our customers and anyone interested in providing support to contact one of the above organizations.”

About FlackTek

Headquartered in Landrum, South Carolina, FlackTek Inc. has been creating mixing solutions since 1996. With a core focus on quality and performance, it strives to deliver industry-best results at every point in the mixing process. To that end, FlackTek Speedmixer Inc. offers SpeedMixers, supplies, and accessories for all scales of needs ranging from R&D to production, as well as in-depth training, technical service, and customer support.

Design and manufacturing work for the FlackTek SpeedMixer® is done in the U.S., out of a state-of-the-art facility located outside of Boulder Colorado. There, it creates the most advanced mixers on the market by leveraging decades of mixing knowledge and sourcing the highest quality componentry. This combination of mixing knowledge and high-end manufacturing is what allows FlackTek to uphold its characteristic standard of quality, boast the world’s best mixing performance and deliver superior service. SpeedMixers built and designed by people who know how to use them.

For more information log on to https://www.speedmixer.com.

