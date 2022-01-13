Oasis Institute Educates Seniors on Online Safety for Data Privacy Week
Oasis Connections program offers discounted classes for aging adults, transforming technology from barrier to tool.
Data Privacy Week, recognized from January 24–28, is a great opportunity to draw attention to the resources that are available for people interested in improving their online safety habits.”ST. LOUIS, MO, UNITED STATES, January 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Oasis Institute, a nonprofit educational organization dedicated to enriching the lives of adults ages 50+, is offering discounted online safety courses for seniors beginning January 28 in recognition of Data Privacy Week. Created by the National Cybersecurity Alliance (NCA), the initiative encourages individuals to keep their personal data secure and businesses to uphold transparency when it comes to collecting and using such information. Featured Oasis technology classes will be available in an exclusive discounted bundle of “four for $22 in 2022” (a $40 value) to educate seniors about internet safety and best cybersecurity practices. The Oasis Connections program, specifically designed for adult learners, has provided high-quality technology education, digital literacy courses, and resources for more than 20 years.
— Amy VanDeVelde, Technology Education Director
Every year in the United States, millions of seniors are victims of fraud and financial scams. According to the FTC and FBI, cybercrimes against seniors have increased five times since 2014, and have cost more than $650 million in losses per year. Oasis Connections equips older adults with the skills needed to be safe online through courses that teach participants best security practices to protect their personal information, how to recognize specific threats such as phishing, how to use Wi-Fi safely, and much more.
“Often, seniors have not enabled security settings and are not aware of the nuanced tactics cybercriminals use today,” said Amy VanDeVelde, Technology Education Director. “Older adults who have not been using the internet for very long or who did not participate in security awareness education that many jobs now require need more information. Data Privacy Week, recognized from January 24–28, is a great opportunity to draw attention to the resources that are available for people interested in improving their online safety habits.”
Classes begin January 28 and will be held live via Zoom for four consecutive Fridays at noon central. Participants can purchase four classes for just $22 by visiting https://www.oasiseverywhere.org, selecting “View Classes,” and entering “bundle” in the search field.
The 2022 Cybersecurity Bundle includes:
Class 1: Online Safety Overview: Friday, January 28, 2022
Class 2: What’s the Best Browser for Me?: Friday, February 4, 2022
Class 3: Going Wireless: How to Use Wi-Fi: Friday, February 11, 2022
Class 4: Phishing and Identity Theft: Friday, February 18, 2022
Classes are also available for individual purchase at full price.
Additionally, Oasis Connections currently offers many free online resources, including the Oasis Connections Guide to Online Safety and the 2022 Oasis Cyber Tip Sheet, available for download.
“Many older adults see technology as a barrier, rather than a tool they can use to make life easier and more convenient. With Connections, we are helping seniors not only become more comfortable with technology in their daily lives but confident in their online abilities so they can go forward and make better, more informed decisions,” said VanDeVelde.
Visit https://oeclass.org/csb22 to sign up for the 2022 Cybersecurity Bundle. Advance registration is recommended. For more information on Oasis Connections or other available classes, visit https://connections.oasisnet.org, or contact Oasis Connections at (314) 862-2933 x272 or connections@oasisnet.org
###
About The Oasis Institute
The Oasis Institute is a national nonprofit organization in St. Louis, Missouri, founded in 1982, centered on a mission to serve adults ages 50 and over, during a time when many programs for older adults were oriented around childish games and passive activities. Today, almost 40 years later, The Oasis Network includes the Oasis headquarters in St. Louis, a national network of nine educational centers, spanning the country coast to coast, and program partners in nearly 250 communities across the country. Oasis’ tutoring program serves older adults interested in teaching or mentoring through partnerships in education and school districts. Volunteer programs help older adults fulfill the satisfaction of joy that comes with giving back to their communities. Find more information about the Oasis Institute on Facebook at @OasisInstitute, on Twitter at @OasisInstitute, on LinkedIn at The Oasis Institute, or via their website www.oasisnet.org.
Kerry Andersen
Arco + Associates
+1 636-527-9254 ext. 5
email us here