Advanced Wound Care Market in U.S Tastes Success with Growth in Healthcare Industry with 9.9% CAGR by 2027

Advanced Wound Care Market

Rise in prevalence of diabetes, obesity, and chronic wounds across the U.S. are the major driving factors that are projected to boost the market growth.

NE WIN SIVERS DRIVE, PORTLAND, UNITED STATES, January 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, “U.S. Advanced Wound Care Market by Product, Application, and End User: Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2027,” the U.S. Advanced Wound Care market Size was valued at $3.35 billion in 2019 and is expected to reach $4.97 billion by 2027, registering a CAGR of 9.9% from 2020 to 2027. The chronic wounds segment accounted for more than two-third of the total advanced wound care market share in 2019.

The wound patients with multiple comorbidities are at the high risk of infection of COVID-19. Moreover, hospitalization of these patients further requires a large percent of cost of care. Thus, Federal, state governments, as well as payers have urged hospitals and providers to reduce utilization of non-essential health services and suggested to shift the site of necessary care to lower risk environments. In addition, market players are required to stay prepared for disruption from the pandemic mode. Moreover, various manufacturers are facing issues in supply of their products.

𝗖𝗼𝘃𝗶𝗱-𝟭𝟵 𝗦𝗰𝗲𝗻𝗮𝗿𝗶𝗼:

1) The COVID-19 impact on the U.S. Advanced Wound Care Market is unpredictable and is expected to remain in force till the fourth quarter of 2021.

2) The COVID-19 outbreak forced governments across the globe to implement strict lockdowns and banned import-export of nonessential items for most of 2021. This led to sudden fall in the availability of important raw materials.

3) Moreover, nationwide lockdowns forced manufacturing facilities to partially or completely shut their operations.

4) Adverse impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic have resulted in delays in activities and initiatives regarding development of reliable and innovative drone analytics systems globally.

Depending on product, the therapy devices segment dominated the U.S. advanced wound care market in 2019, owing to rise in incidence rate of chronic diseases such as diabetes & obesity and surge in demand for innovative & advanced wound care products.

By application, the chronic wounds segment accounted for the highest revenue share in the U.S. advanced wound care market in 2019, and is expected to maintain its dominance during the forecast period. This is attributed to rise in prevalence of postoperative surgical wounds and surge in geriatric population.

𝗞𝗲𝘆 𝗕𝗲𝗻𝗲𝗳𝗶𝘁𝘀 𝗳𝗼𝗿 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗸𝗲𝗵𝗼𝗹𝗱𝗲𝗿𝘀:

•This report entails a detailed quantitative analysis along with the current global U.S. Advanced Wound Care Market trends from 2020 to 2027 to identify the prevailing opportunities along with the strategic assessment.

•The U.S. Advanced Wound Care Market forecast is studied from 2020 to 2027.

•The U.S. Advanced Wound Care Market size and estimations are based on a comprehensive analysis of key developments in the endoscopic retrograde cholangiopancreatography industry.

•A qualitative analysis based on innovative products facilitates strategic business planning.

•The development strategies adopted by the key market players are enlisted to understand the competitive scenario of the U.S. Advanced Wound Care Market.

𝗟𝗶𝘀𝘁 𝗼𝗳 𝗞𝗲𝘆 𝗣𝗹𝗮𝘆𝗲𝗿𝘀 𝗣𝗿𝗼𝗳𝗶𝗹𝗲𝗱 𝗶𝗻 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗥𝗲𝗽𝗼𝗿𝘁:

Ablative Solutions, Inc., Boston Scientific Corporation, Cardiosonic Ltd, Kona Medical, Inc., Medtronic plc, Mercator MedSystems, Inc., ReCor Medical, Inc., Renal Dynamics Limited, St. Jude Medical, Inc., and Terumo Medical Corporation. As of 2015, Medtronic dominated the overall U.S. Advanced Wound Care Market, followed by St. Jude Medical.

