New Book on Jesus’ Most Popular Parable Achieves #1 Bestseller Status on Launch Day!

FRESNO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, January 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ignite Press announced this week that Alice A. DeWittie’s new book, The Exchange: The Parable of the Seed, became a #1 bestseller in no less than 4 categories and a hot new release in 9 categories on Amazon. Among others, it became the #1 bestselling book in Adult Christian Ministry, Baptist Christianity, Christian New Testament Commentaries, and more.

The book is available on Amazon at https://amzn.to/3mX0J6j

Everyone is invited, but what is our response? The Exchange is a two-part book: one part intriguing allegory, the second a guided Bible study and workbook. Beautifully written and including stunning illustrations by J. Brian Craig, Alice’s book sheds new light on one of Jesus’ most beloved and challenging parables. Jesus taught in parables, allegories that illustrate the truth of the Kingdom. Putting these truths into modern settings helps us understand and apply them to our lives today.

To celebrate the launch of the book, the Kindle version of the book will be on sale for 99 cents for a limited time.

Alice is a passionate lover of Jesus and enjoys a life of revelation and discovery as to who He is and what He does! After serving over 20 years in leadership with public education and being involved in prayer and prophetic ministry for over 30 years, she loves to lead others into their leadership calling and prophetic destiny.

Visit Amazon at https://amzn.to/3mX0J6j to purchase the book and to learn more!

Alice offers classes, mentoring, and speaking engagements. To start a conversation, email her at: info@511impact.com

Malia Sexton
Ignite Press
+1 559-477-4202
signitepress@gmail.com

