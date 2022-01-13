Insomnia Market To Witness the Highest Growth Globally in Coming Years 2018-2026

Insomnia Market

The cognitive-behavioral therapy segment is anticipated to grow at the highest rate during the analysis period.

NE WIN SIVERS DRIVE, PORTLAND, UNITED STATES, January 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the report by Allied Market Research, titled, "Insomnia Market by Therapy Type [Non-pharmacological Therapy (Hypnotherapy, Cognitive Behavioral Therapy, Medical Devices, and Other Non-pharmacological Therapy) and Pharmacological Therapy (Prescription Sleep Aids and Over-The-Counter Sleep Aids)] - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2017-2023". The report provides a detailed analysis of changing market dynamics, top segments, value chain, key investment pockets, regional scenario, and competitive landscape.

Insomnia is a sleep disorder where in people have problem in falling asleep or remaining asleep. The major causes of insomnia include high stress level, mental disorders, excessive consumptions of caffeine & alcohol, and other medical conditions. Insomnia is categorized into three types depending on the duration of the disorder, namely transient (few days), acute (few weeks), and chronic insomnia (few months or even years).

The global insomnia market is driven by factors such as emergence of therapeutics with fewer side-effects and rise in demand for over-the-counter (OTC) sleep aids. Few drugs that are used for the treatment of chronic diseases affect the quality of sleep; thereby, increasing the number of insomnia cases. Furthermore, rise in geriatric population and growth in disposable income are expected to boost the market growth. However, the side-effects caused due to excessive use of sleep medication and patent expiration of many prescription drugs are expected to hamper the market growth.

𝗖𝗼𝘃𝗶𝗱-𝟭𝟵 𝗦𝗰𝗲𝗻𝗮𝗿𝗶𝗼:

1) The COVID-19 impact on the Insomnia Market is unpredictable and is expected to remain in force till the fourth quarter of 2021.

2) The COVID-19 outbreak forced governments across the globe to implement strict lockdowns and banned import-export of nonessential items for most of 2021. This led to sudden fall in the availability of important raw materials.

3) Moreover, nationwide lockdowns forced manufacturing facilities to partially or completely shut their operations.

4) Adverse impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic have resulted in delays in activities and initiatives regarding development of reliable and innovative drone analytics systems globally.

Key Findings of the Insomnia Market:

•This report entails a detailed quantitative analysis along with the current global Insomnia Market trends from 2017 to 2026 to identify the prevailing opportunities along with the strategic assessment.

•The Insomnia Market forecast is studied from 2017 to 2026.

•The Insomnia Market size and estimations are based on a comprehensive analysis of key developments in the endoscopic retrograde cholangiopancreatography industry.

•A qualitative analysis based on innovative products facilitates strategic business planning.

•The development strategies adopted by the key market players are enlisted to understand the competitive scenario of the Insomnia Market.

𝗟𝗶𝘀𝘁 𝗼𝗳 𝗞𝗲𝘆 𝗣𝗹𝗮𝘆𝗲𝗿𝘀 𝗣𝗿𝗼𝗳𝗶𝗹𝗲𝗱 𝗶𝗻 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗥𝗲𝗽𝗼𝗿𝘁:

Merck & Co. Inc., Sanofi India Limited, Pfizer, Inc., Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Ltd., Purdue Pharmaceuticals L.P., Eisai, Co. Ltd., Meda Consumer Healthcare Inc., Pernix Therapeutics, Vanda Pharmaceuticals, and ECR Pharmaceuticals.

