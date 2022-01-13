Propionitrile Market Is Projected To Rise At A Cagr Of 5.9% During 2027 | Triveni Chemicals, TCI,Indo Amines Limited

Propionitrile

Propionitrile Market to Grow with Rapidly Growing Pharmaceutical, Personal Care, and Agriculture Industries

SEATTLE, WA, US, January 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Propionitrile Market to Grow with Rapidly Growing Pharmaceutical, Personal Care, and Agriculture Industries , The organic compound propionitrile, also known as propanenitrile or ethyl cyanide, has the molecular formula CH3CH2CN. The substance is a clear, colourless aliphatic nitrile that is soluble in water.

The Global Propionitrile Market is expected to exceed US$ 12.22 million in revenue by the end of 2027, with a CAGR of 5.9% over the forecast period (2020 to 2027). as highlighted in a new report published by Coherent Market Insights.

Market Overview:

Propionitrile, also known as ethyl cyanide and propane-nitrile, is a simple aliphatic nitrile. It is colorless organic compound and is a water-soluble liquid. Propionitrile is widely used in the pharmaceutical industry to prepare flopropione using the Houben-Hoesch reaction. Moreover, it is widely used in personal care industry and agricultural chemicals. In agricultural industry, propionitrile is used to manufacture fertilizers and pesticides. Hence, with rise in agricultural practices worldwide, the demand for fertilizers and pesticides is also increasing. It is used as additives in pharmaceutical and personal care industry. It is also used as a solvent and precursor to other organic compounds.

𝐆𝐞𝐭 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐰𝐢𝐭𝐡 𝐋𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐬𝐭 𝐈𝐧𝐬𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭𝐬 @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/request-sample/2234

Competitive Landscape:

Major players operating in the global propionitrile market are Triveni Chemicals, TCI, Sigma Solvents Private Limited, Shanghai Worldyang Chemical Co., Ltd., Indo Amines Limited, Ascend Performance Materials, Alfa Aesar, Air Liquide, and Toronto Research Chemicals.

Key Market Drivers:

Increasing demand from pharmaceutical industry coupled with the increasing cases of irritable bowel syndrome worldwide is expected to propel growth of the propionitrile market during the forecast period. For instance, according to the American College of Gastroenterology, around 10-15% people in the United States suffers from irritable bowel syndrome symptoms, yet only 5-7% of adults have been diagnosed with the disease.

Moreover, increasing demand for low-calorie food products due to growing awareness among people about calories intake is expected to augment the growth of the propionitrile market. For instance, according to the National Health Service (NHS) UK, an ideal daily intake of calories depends on various factors, such as age, levels of physical activity, metabolism, etc. Generally, the recommended daily calorie intake is 2,500 calories a day for men and 2,000 for women.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis:

COVID-19 has brought unprecedented disruption to the pharmaceutical, personal care, and agriculture industry. The healthcare sector has been adversely impacted by the pandemic, and has affected the supply, production, and development of drugs and other healthcare products. While, the impact of the pandemic on the agriculture sector has differed in different regions of the country depending on the irrigation pattern, cropping pattern, climate, labor pattern, and market access of the region. However, all the aforementioned industries are recovering faster and expected to have a positive impact on the market growth, as the demand for propionitrile is now increasing with a rapid pace.

Key Takeaways:

The propionitrile market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 5.9 % during the forecast period owing to the increasing demand from the personal care industry. For instance, according to India Brand Equity Foundation (IBEF), Indian personal care industry is expected to reach US$ 20 million by 2025. Driven by rising income level, greater health awareness, rise in prevalence of lifestyle diseases, and increasing access to insurance.

Among regions, Asia Pacific is expected to witness significant growth in the propionitrile market due to the increasing demand from the agricultural industry and rapid growth of the agricultural industry. For instance, according to IBEF, Indian Agri exports is likely to reach US$ 60 billion by 2022. India is among the 15 leading exporters of agricultural products in the world. Indian Agri exports reached US$ 38.54 billion in 2019 and US$ 35.09 2020.

!! 𝐆𝐄𝐓 𝐔𝐏𝐓𝐎 𝟑𝟎% 𝐃𝐈𝐒𝐂𝐎𝐔𝐍𝐓 !!

𝐁𝐮𝐲 𝐓𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞𝐭𝐞 𝐁𝐮𝐬𝐢𝐧𝐞𝐬𝐬 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/buy-now/2234

𝐖𝐡𝐚𝐭 𝐚𝐫𝐞 𝐬𝐨𝐦𝐞 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐛𝐞𝐧𝐞𝐟𝐢𝐭𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐮𝐬𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐨𝐮𝐫 𝐫𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭?

» Technological Advancements

» Report in Depth

» Scenarios from the Past and Present

» Market Development Prospects

» A Wide Selection of Products

» High Industry Concentration

» The Growth Cycle

» Reliable Value Chain Analysis Research Methodology

Finally, there is an industry growth strategy, a data source, research findings, an appendix, and a conclusion in the report. The report examines the manufacturing process, market competitors, seller and merchant classification, innovation implementation, and business growth strategies in order to deconstruct the market. All of these details will assuage customers' concerns about future plans and actions to compete with other market participants. The most recent market gains are also shown.

Key Reasons to Purchase the Propionitrile Market Report :

➸The report is chock-full of data, including market trends and projections.

➸ The report's segments and sub-segments include quantitative, qualitative, value (USD Million), and volume (Units Million) data.

➸ At the regional, sub-regional, and country levels, data on demand and supply forces, as well as their effects on the market, can be found.

➸ The competitive landscape has changed dramatically in the last three years as a result of new developments, strategies, and market share gains by key players.

➸ Companies that offer a diverse range of services, including financial data, news, SWOT analyses, and strategies.

𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐟𝐨𝐥𝐥𝐨𝐰𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐚𝐫𝐞 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐬𝐭𝐮𝐝𝐲 𝐨𝐛𝐣𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐞𝐬 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐭𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐫𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭:

✤ SWOT Analysis is used to define, assess, and analyse market competition by focusing on the world's major manufacturers. The market is defined, described, and forecasted by type, application, and region.

✤ Examine the potential and advantages of global and major regional markets, as well as the opportunities and challenges, as well as the constraints and risks.

✤ Determine whether market growth is being aided or hampered by trends and factors.

✤ Stakeholders will be able to assess market potential by identifying high-growth categories.

✤ Conduct a strategic analysis of each submarket's growth trends and contribution to the market.

✤ Competitive developments in the market include expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions.

✤ To develop a strategic profile of the major players and to thoroughly examine their growth strategies.

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐐𝐮𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐬 𝐀𝐝𝐝𝐫𝐞𝐬𝐬𝐞𝐝:

✔ In the next seven years, what innovative technology trends should we expect?

✔ Which sub-segment do you believe will experience the greatest growth in the coming years?

✔ By 2028, which region is predicted to have the largest market share?

✔ What organic and inorganic strategies are companies employing in order to gain market share?

𝐁𝐮𝐲 𝐍𝐨𝐰 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐠𝐞𝐭 𝐞𝐱𝐜𝐥𝐮𝐬𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐝𝐢𝐬𝐜𝐨𝐮𝐧𝐭 𝐨𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐏𝐫𝐞𝐦𝐢𝐮𝐦 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/buy-now/2234

𝐀𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐔𝐬:

Coherent Market Insights is a global market intelligence and consulting firm that offers syndicated and customised research reports as well as consulting services. We're known for our actionable insights and reliable reports in a wide range of industries, including aerospace and defence, agriculture, food and beverage, automotive, chemicals and materials, and virtually every other domain and sub-domain imaginable. Our clients benefit from our highly reliable and accurate reports. We're also committed to continuing to provide measurable, long-term results for our clients after COVID-19 by playing a leading role in providing insights in various sectors.