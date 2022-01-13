Blood Screening Market To Witness Huge Growth and Revenue Acceleration by 2028

Blood Screening Market

Global Blood Screening Market by Technology (Nucleic Acid Testing (NAT), Elisa, Rapid Tests, Western Blot Assay, & Next-generation Sequencing (NSG)), Product (Reagents & Kits, Instruments & Software)” — Allied Market Research

NE WIN SIVERS DRIVE, PORTLAND, UNITED STATES, January 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the report by Allied Market Research, titled, "Global Blood Screening Market by Technology (Nucleic Acid Testing (NAT), Elisa, Rapid Tests, Western Blot Assay, and Next-generation Sequencing (NSG)), Product (Reagents & Kits, Instruments, and Software & Services), and End User (Blood Banks and Hospitals) - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2028". The report provides a detailed analysis of changing market dynamics, top segments, value chain, key investment pockets, regional scenario, and competitive landscape.

Blood screening refers to different tests carried out on blood samples for diagnosis of several diseases such as AIDS, hepatitis, syphilis, and other clinical conditions such as pregnancy. It helps to monitor diseases and prevent health issues and a variety of other conditions such as infections and cancer. Blood donor screening is the defense mechanism implemented against the spread of infection prior to blood donation.

𝗖𝗼𝘃𝗶𝗱-𝟭𝟵 𝗦𝗰𝗲𝗻𝗮𝗿𝗶𝗼:

1) The COVID-19 impact on the Blood Screening Market is unpredictable and is expected to remain in force till the fourth quarter of 2021.

2) The COVID-19 outbreak forced governments across the globe to implement strict lockdowns and banned import-export of nonessential items for most of 2021. This led to sudden fall in the availability of important raw materials.

3) Moreover, nationwide lockdowns forced manufacturing facilities to partially or completely shut their operations.

4) Adverse impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic have resulted in delays in activities and initiatives regarding development of reliable and innovative drone analytics systems globally.

𝗞𝗲𝘆 𝗕𝗲𝗻𝗲𝗳𝗶𝘁𝘀 𝗳𝗼𝗿 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗸𝗲𝗵𝗼𝗹𝗱𝗲𝗿𝘀:

•This report entails a detailed quantitative analysis along with the current global Blood Screening Market trends from 2021 to 2028 to identify the prevailing opportunities along with the strategic assessment.

•The Blood Screening Market forecast is studied from 2021 to 2028.

•The Blood Screening Market size and estimations are based on a comprehensive analysis of key developments in the endoscopic retrograde cholangiopancreatography industry.

•A qualitative analysis based on innovative products facilitates strategic business planning.

•The development strategies adopted by the key market players are enlisted to understand the competitive scenario of the Blood Screening Market.

The global blood screening market is segmented on the basis of technology, product, end user, and geography. Based on technology, the market is categorized into nucleic acid testing (NAT), ELISA, rapid tests, western blot assay, and next-generation sequencing (NGS). By product, it is classified into reagents & kits, instruments, and software & services. According to end user, it is bifurcated into blood banks and hospitals. Geographically, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

𝗟𝗶𝘀𝘁 𝗼𝗳 𝗞𝗲𝘆 𝗣𝗹𝗮𝘆𝗲𝗿𝘀 𝗣𝗿𝗼𝗳𝗶𝗹𝗲𝗱 𝗶𝗻 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗥𝗲𝗽𝗼𝗿𝘁:

Becton, Dickinson and Company, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Ortho Clinical Diagnostics, Danaher Corporation, Abbott Laboratories, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Grifols, Siemens AG, and Beckman Coulter, Inc.

