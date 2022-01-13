Vaccine Market is Booming Worldwide with Strong Growth Prospects [2020–2027]

Vaccine Market

The study provides an in-depth analysis, current trends, and future estimations of the global vaccine market to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.

Vaccine Market By Technology (Conjugate Vaccines, Inactivated Vaccines, Live Attenuated Vaccines, Toxoid Vaccines, Recombinant Vaccines, and Other Vaccines), Indication (Pneumococcal Disease) ” — Allied Market Research

NE WIN SIVERS DRIVE, PORTLAND, UNITED STATES, January 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, “Vaccine Market by Technology, Indication, End User, and Region: Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2027," the vaccine market size accounted for $32.46 billion in 2019, and is expected to reach $54.15 billion by 2027, registering a CAGR of 6.6% from 2020 to 2027.

A vaccine is a substance that is introduced into the body to prevent infection or to control disease due to a certain pathogen, which is a disease-causing organism, such as a virus, bacteria, or parasite. The vaccine teaches the body how to defend itself against the pathogen by creating an immune response. Preventive vaccines work to protect an individual from infection or disease by introducing a small component or a non-harmful form of the pathogen (called the foreign antigen) into the body. The body produces an immune response to the pathogen by generating antibodies (via the humoral response), killer cells (via the cell mediated response), or both.

𝗖𝗼𝘃𝗶𝗱-𝟭𝟵 𝗦𝗰𝗲𝗻𝗮𝗿𝗶𝗼:

1) The COVID-19 impact on the Vaccine Market is unpredictable and is expected to remain in force till the fourth quarter of 2021.

2) The COVID-19 outbreak forced governments across the globe to implement strict lockdowns and banned import-export of nonessential items for most of 2021. This led to sudden fall in the availability of important raw materials.

3) Moreover, nationwide lockdowns forced manufacturing facilities to partially or completely shut their operations.

The global vaccine market is segmented on the basis of technology, indication, end user, and region. Depending on technology, the market is classified into recombinant & conjugate vaccines, live attenuated vaccines, inactivated vaccines, toxoid vaccines, and others. By indication, the market is classified into pneumococcal disease, influenza, human papilloma virus, meningococcal disease, rotavirus, varicella, diphtheria, pertussis & tetanus (DPT), polio, hepatitis, measles, mumps, & rubella (MMR) and other Indications. According to end user, the market is segmented into pediatric, adults, and travelers.

𝗟𝗶𝘀𝘁 𝗼𝗳 𝗞𝗲𝘆 𝗣𝗹𝗮𝘆𝗲𝗿𝘀 𝗣𝗿𝗼𝗳𝗶𝗹𝗲𝗱 𝗶𝗻 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗥𝗲𝗽𝗼𝗿𝘁:

Serum Institute of India Pvt. Ltd., Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson, AstraZenecea plc, GlaxoSmithKline plc, Sanofi Aventis, Merck & Co., Inc., Emergent BioSolutions Inc., and CSL Limited, Novavax, Inc.

