Treasury and Risk Management Application Market to bring in revenue of US$ 7.1 Bn by 2028 - Comprehensive Research Report by FMI

/EIN News/ -- DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Jan. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global treasury and risk management application market is expected to register a global CAGR of 7.6% during the forecast period of 2022 - 2028. The SEA & others of APAC and Eastern Europe regions are expected to account for an approximate market share of 40% by the end of the forecast period.



Treasury and Risk Management

Application Market Size (2022) US$ 4.5 Bn Revenue Forecast (2028) US$ 7.1 Bn Global Market Growth Rate (2022-2028) 8% CAGR Leading Application Share (2022) Cash and Liquidity Management – 29.6% Dominant Regional Market North America

FMI delivers key insights on the global treasury and risk management application market in its report titled “Treasury and Risk Management Application Market: Global Industry Analysis 2013 – 2021 and Opportunity Assessment 2022 – 2028.” Among the components of the treasury and risk management applications market, software components are expected to register the highest growth in the global treasury and risk management application market. Under the treasury and risk management application service components, consulting services are expected to dominate the global treasury and risk management application market throughout the forecast period.

On the basis of application, financial resource management applications are expected to register the highest market share in the global treasury and risk management application market by the end of the forecast period. On the basis of the deployment type of treasury and risk management applications, cloud-integrated treasury and risk management applications are expected to witness a higher growth rate as compared to the on-premise deployment type.

Treasury and Risk Management Application Market: Analysis & Overview

The global annual revenue from the deployment of treasury and risk management applications is expected to be valued at US$ 3,896.6 Mn by the end of 2020. The dominant regions, i.e., North America, Eastern Europe, SEA & others of APAC and Western Europe, are expected to collectively account for a majority share of the global treasury and risk management application market. The treasury and risk management application markets in Southeast Asia & other Asia Pacific and Eastern Europe are likely to dominate the global treasury and risk management application market over the forecast period.

In the coming years, small and medium enterprises are expected to be the top adopters of treasury and risk management applications. Treasury and risk management applications help enterprises improve their business functionality by minimising operating costs and improving productivity, due to which investments in treasury and risk management applications are witnessing significant growth. These factors are expected to boost the treasury and risk management application market across the globe. Moreover, treasury and risk management applications have also been adopted by various governments for storing the data as a backup to deal with expected as well as unexpected financial emergencies.

On the basis of FMI analysis, a noteworthy traction of professional and consulting services is expected with the increasing deployment and integration of treasury and risk management application software globally. One of the major factors driving the global treasury and risk management application market is the growing digital transformation in the manufacturing, retail and wholesale sectors.

Treasury and Risk Management Application Market: Regional Overview

The market in Southeast Asia and others of Asia Pacific region is expected to present the most attractive opportunities for treasury and risk management application providers, followed by the Latin America market. The treasury and risk management application market in SEA and others of APAC is estimated to expand at a significant CAGR in terms of value over the forecast period. Furthermore, the treasury and risk management application market in Latin America is also expected to witness significantly high growth.

The market value of treasury and risk management applications in Eastern Europe is projected to register a total incremental opportunity of US$ 744.0 Mn. However, by the end of 2020, the North American treasury and risk management application market is expected to continue to dominate the global treasury and risk management application market due to the large presence of treasury and risk management application providers as well as a strong platform for the growth of the IT finance industry in the region.

According to FMI analysis, the launch of advanced intelligent treasury and risk management applications by treasury and risk management application providers as well as strategic collaborations, acquisitions and mergers will help increase the overall corporate revenue in the global treasury and risk management application market. Examples of some of the market participants in the global treasury and risk management application market report are SAP SE; Oracle Corporation; FIS; Sage Group Plc; Kyriba Corporation; PREFIS, JSC; Openlink; ION; MORS Software; Wolters Kluwer; Fiserv, Inc.; PwC; Reval; Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc.; and Calypso, among others.

Treasury and Risk Management Application Industry Report Scope

Attribute Details Forecast Period 2022-2028 Historical Data Available for 2013-2021 Market Analysis US$ Mn for Value Key Regions Covered North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia & Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA) Key Countries Covered United States

Canada

Brazil

Mexico

Germany

U.K.

France

Spain

Italy

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Indonesia

Malaysia

Singapore

Australia

New Zealand

Turkey

South Africa

and GCC Countries Key Market Segments Covered Component

Application

Deployment Type

Region Key Companies Profiled SAP SE

Oracle Corporation

FIS

Sage Group PLC

Kyriba Corporation

PREFIS JSC

Openlink

ION

MORS Software

Wolters Kluwer

Fiserv Inc.

PwC

Reval

Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc.

Calypso Request Customization Available upon Request

