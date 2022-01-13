Textile Films Market is Predicted To Attain USD 8,518.1 Million By 2028 | Reports and Data

Reports And Data

Textile Films Market Size – USD 5,190.2 Million in 2020, Growth - CAGR of 6.30%, Trends –The rising application of breathable films for high-end hygiene

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, January 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Textile Films Market is forecast to reach USD 8,518.1 Million by 2028, according to a new report by Reports and Data. The market growth is attributed to a combination of various market factors.

One of the mentionable factors in this regards are changing preference among end-users and raising awareness & demand for eco-friendly products. This changing preference among end-users have increased the demand for Polyurethane (PU) based films which are sustainable, eco-friendly, and it is considered to be a low-VOC material. These films also give the scope of laminating and bonding different textiles. For this purpose, hot melt adhesive films are highly preferred among manufacturers. Thus, with the help of these films, multi-layer home textiles can be produced. These films also enable the users to apply iron-on labels to clothes. Some of its other advantages are effective detergent resistance, easy processability, and high resistance to oils, grease, and fuels. The scope of customization of textile coatings, improving the durability of textile and imbibing hand feel to the product are also contributing to the growth of the market. In addition to the mentioned factors, rising investment in the sports sector, continuous expansion of the technical textile market in regions like North America, and a stable and protective market in the US are also supporting the expansion of the market.

In context to region, North America occupies a prominent market position. The market share held by this region is the resultant of its strong technical textile market, continuous expansion of its sports and construction industry, which are increasing the demand for textile films in North America.

Top Key Players:

Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Berry Global, Mitsui Hygiene Materials (Thailand) Co., Ltd., RKW Group, Toray Industries, Covestro, American Polyfilm, Inc., Arkema SA, Trioplast Industrier AB, Fatra A.S.

Market Overview:

The global Textile Films market research report has been formulated with extensive primary and secondary research and also covers SWOT examination and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis to offer detailed analysis of the leading companies. The report also offers a detailed analysis of market share, market size, market volume and value, product portfolio, product development and advancement, technological upgrades, and segmentation based on types, application, end-use, and region.

Further key findings from the report suggest

The textile films market held a market share of USD 3.80 Billion in the year 2018. It is projected to witness a growth rate of 7.8% during the forecast period.

While discussing Application, the Hygiene segment occupies the largest market share of 41.0% in 2018, with a CAGR of 8.0% during the forecast period. The presence of well-established healthcare sector in developed regions, matured hygiene products market in these regions, and increasing awareness about hygiene products in developing regions contributes to the market share occupied by this segment.

In regards to Product Type, the Breathable Films segment generated the highest revenue of USD 2.55 Billion in 2018, with the fastest CAGR of 8.2% during the forecast period. The revenue generated by the Breathable Films segment is attributed to its traits like water resistance, high-performance, breathability, and comfort that is crucial for end-users of this film like the healthcare sector, and sports industries.

In regards to Raw material, the Polyethylene (PE) segment generated the highest revenue of USD 2.13 Billion in 2018 with the second-highest CAGR of 8.1% during the forecast period. Its extensive preference among manufacturers due to the traits like excellent ductility, high impact resistance, and minimized friction contributes to the revenue generated by this segment.

In regards to region, North America occupies the second-largest market share of0% in 2018, with the second-highest CAGR of 8.3% during the forecast period. The market share held by this region is resultant of its strong technical textile market, and continuous expansion of its sports and construction industries, which are increasing the demand for textile films in North America.

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented the global textile films market according to Product Type, Availability, Raw Material, Application, and Region:

Product Type Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

Non-Breathable Films

Breathable Films

Availability Type Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

White Textile film

Textile Gold

Textile Silver

Application Type Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

Medical

Hygiene

Protective Apparel

Sportswear

Others

Regional Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

MEA

Latin America

Thank you for reading our report. To know more about the customization or any query about the report contents, please connect with us and our team will ensure the report is tailored to meet your requirements.

