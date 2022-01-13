Otorhinolaryngology Devices Market will generate new growth opportunities 2022-2026

otorhinolaryngology devices market size was valued at $9,268 million in 2018, and is projected to reach $13,999 million by 2026, registering a CAGR of 5.2%

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, January 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the report by Allied Market Research, titled, "Otorhinolaryngology Devices Market by Product Type (Diagnostic Devices, Surgical Devices, Hearing Aids, Image Guided Surgery Systems, and Others) and End User (Hospitals, ENT Clinics, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019–2026". The report provides a detailed analysis of changing market dynamics, top segments, value chain, key investment pockets, regional scenario, and competitive landscape.

For Right Perspective and Competitive Insights, Get Sample Report at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/6400

High prevalence of chronic sinusitis, increase in adoption of minimally invasive ENT procedures, and rise in elderly population drive the growth of the global otorhinolaryngology devices market. However, limited awareness and high costs, and government regulations and reimbursement issues hamper the growth to certain extent. On the contrary, high growth prospects in emerging market would open new opportunities for the market players.

The global otorhinolaryngology devices market size was valued at $9,268 million in 2018, and is projected to reach $13,999 million by 2026, registering a CAGR of 5.2% from 2019 to 2026.

Comprehensive competitive analysis and profiles of major market players, such as

Freudenberg SE (InHealth Technologies, Inc.)

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc

Atos Medical AB, Cochlear Ltd

Johnson & Johnson (Acclarent, Inc.)

Medtronic Plc.

Olympus Corporation

Sonova Group

Starkey Hearing Technologies

Stryker Corporation

North America garnered largest share

The market across North America accounted for the largest share in 2019, garnering nearly two-fifths of the market. Rise in the adoption of otorhinolaryngology devices for ear, nose, and throat interventions, innovations, and introduction of advanced technologies propel the growth of the market in this region. However, the global otorhinolaryngology devices market across Asia-Pacific is estimated to register the highest CAGR of 6.8% during the study period, due to rise in number of expansion activities by top players, increase in geriatric population, and surge in prevalence of cataract.

Key Findings of the Study:

Based on product, the surgical devices segment was the second major revenue contributor in 2018, and is anticipated to continue this trend during the forecast period.

Depending on end user, the others end user segment is expected to exhibit the highest CAGR with 5.5% during the forecast period.

By region, North America was the largest revenue contributor in 2018, and is expected to continue this trend from 2019 to 2028.

U.S. generated the highest revenue in the global otorhinolaryngology devices market in 2018, accounting for more than one-third of the global market in 2018.

Asia-Pacific is anticipated to grow at a highest CAGR during the forecast period.

For Purchase Enquiry at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/6400

FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS?

Q1. What is the market value of Otorhinolaryngology Devices Market report in forecast period?

Q2. What would be forecast period in the market report?

Q3. What is the market value of Otorhinolaryngology Devices Market in 2021?

Q4. Which is base year calculated in the Otorhinolaryngology Devices Market report?

Q5. Does the Otorhinolaryngology Devices Market company is profiled in the report?

Q6. Which are the top companies hold the market share in Otorhinolaryngology Devices Market?

Q7. Does the Otorhinolaryngology Devices Market report provides Value Chain Analysis?

Q8. What are the key trends in the Otorhinolaryngology Devices Market report?

Avenue Basic Plan | Library Access | 1 Year Subscription |

Sign up for Avenue subscription to access more than 12,000+ company profiles and 2,000+ niche industry market research reports at $699 per month, per seat. For a year, the client needs to purchase minimum 2 seat plan.

Request for 14 days free trial: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/avenue/trial/starter

“We have also published few syndicated market studies in the similar area that might be of your interest. Below are the report title for your reference, considering Impact of Covid-19 Over This Market which will help you to assess aftereffects of pandemic on short-term and long-term growth trends of this market.”

Trending Reports in Healthcare Industry (Book Now with 10% Discount):

Cervical Plate Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2028

Polypectomy Forceps Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019-2028

About Us:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

Pawan Kumar, the CEO of Allied Market Research, is leading the organization toward providing high-quality data and insights. We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.