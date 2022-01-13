Wound Dressing Market Report Up to 2031: Visiongain Research Inc

/EIN News/ -- Visiongain has published a new report on Wound Dressings Market Report 2021-2031: Forecasts by Type (Traditional, Advanced), Wound Type (Traumatic, Surgical, Diabetic Foot, Venous Leg Ulcer & Burns), End User (Hospital, ASCs, Homecare). PLUS, Profiles of Leading Pharma Contract Manufacturing Companies and Regional and Leading National Market Analysis. PLUS COVID-19 Recovery Scenarios.

The wound is categorized as acute and chronic. Wound healing is a dynamic and complex process which requires a suitable environment to promote healing process. With the progress in technology, more than 4000 products have been developed to treat different types of wounds by targeting various aspects of healing process. A wound is defined as a disruption in the continuity of the epithelial lining of the skin or mucosa resulting from physical or thermal damage.

Market Drivers

The process of wound dressing has remained traditional until recently when modern science discovered that moisture and proper aeration is imperative for the adequate growth of underlying epidermal or endoderm cells. Researchers have revealed that moisture and aeration not only help the wound to heal faster by aiding to the growth of new cells, but also decrease discomfort to a certain extent. The requirement for wound dressing is now not only limited to trauma patients or household accident cases, but also includes diabetic geriatrics who commonly suffer from ulcerative complications.

Market Opportunities

Rise in global elderly population that commonly suffers from various skin ulcers complications is leading to increased requirement of advanced wound dressing technologies. Additionally, the growing prevalence of chronic diseases and rising healthcare expenditure among the urban and rural populations are fueling the demand of wound dressings .

Competitive Landscape

Global Wound Dressings delivery market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions and others to increase their footprints in this market.

Major players in the wound dressings market include 3M (US), Smith & Nephew plc (UK), Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation (US), Mölnlycke Health Care AB (Sweden), ConvaTec Group plc (UK), Coloplast A/S (Denmark), Medline Industries, Inc. (US), Advanced Medical Solutions Group plc (UK), Hollister Incorporated (US), B. Braun Melsungen AG (Germany), DeRoyal Industries, Inc. (US), PAUL HARTMANN AG (Germany), Advancis Medical (UK), Cardinal Health (US), Lohmann& Rauscher International GmbH & Co. KG (Germany), DermaRite Industries, LLC (US), Urgo Medical (France), Shield Line (US), Zeni Medical (US), and Winner Medical Co., Ltd. (China).

Recent Developments

3M (US) is the leading player in the global wound dressings market . The company concentrates on organic and inorganic growth strategies to increase its market share, for instance it is emphasizing upon new product developments as well as acquisitions to further upsurge its share in the wound dressings market. 3M is an innovator in advanced wound care and has been in the market for more than 15 years, which provides it with a competitive advantage in the market. The company is focusing on increasing its customer base and expanding its geographic footprint in unexplored devolving markets.

Visiongain is one of the fastest growing and most innovative, independent, market intelligence around, the company publishes hundreds of market research reports which it adds to its extensive portfolio each year. These reports offer in-depth analysis across 18 industries worldwide. The reports cover a 10-year forecast, are hundreds of pages long, with in depth market analysis and valuable competitive intelligence data. Visiongain works across a range of vertical markets, which currently can influence one another, these markets include automotive, aviation, chemicals, cyber, defense, energy, food & drink, materials, packaging, pharmaceutical and utilities sectors. Our customized and syndicated market research reports mean that you can have a bespoke piece of market intelligence customized to your very own business needs.

