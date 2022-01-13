Government Inspectorate told to focus inspection in COVID-19 medical equipment procurement

VIETNAM, January 13 -

Deputy Prime Minister Lê Minh Khái.addresses the conference. — Photo baochinhphu.vn

HÀ NỘI — One of the key tasks of the Government Inspectorate in 2022 is to focus on inspecting procurement of equipment, biological products, test kits for COVID-19 prevention and control at the Ministry of Health, Hà Nội and HCM City, said Deputy Prime Minister Lê Minh Khái.

He was speaking on Wednesday during a conference on reviewing 2021 performance and implementing 2022 assigned tasks of the Government Inspectorate.

In 2021, the sector conducted more than 6,800 administrative inspections and over 177,000 inspections in other fields and discovered violations with the involvement of more than VNĐ179 trillion and over 9,000 ha of land.

The Government Inspectorate has proposed administrative punishments on more than 2,300 collectives and 6,200 individuals and handled over 259 criminals in 437 cases to investigating agencies.

Deputy PM Lê Minh Khái praised the Government Inspectorate for contributions in anti-corruption including handling a number of cases with extremely serious violations and retrieving a large amount of State assets. Institutions and policies on anti-corruption have been improved thanks to a regulation on coordination among agencies in controlling assets and income.

He also pointed out shortcomings in implementing 2021 tasks including petty corruption which plague people and businesses, slow progress in building legal documents.

He told the sector to focus inspection in 2022 sensitive sectors which report corruption cases and receive many complaints and denunciations.

The Deputy PM asked the Government Inspectorate to continue to synchronously implement guidelines, policies, and laws on anti-corruption following Law on Anti-corruption and direction of the Government, Politburo, Central Steering Committee on Anti-Corruption.

He highlighted the importance of the human factor, saying that the Government Inspectorate should build a team of professional, responsible, disciplined staff with integrity and take the lead in the fight against corruption, wastefulness, and negativity. — VNS