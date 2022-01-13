Contraceptive Drugs Market is expected to surpass the value of US$ 24.42 billion by 2027

Contraceptive Drugs Market was pegged at $14.32 billion in 2019, and is anticipated to garner $24.42 bn by 2027, manifesting a CAGR of 6.9% from 2020 to 2027

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, January 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the report by Allied Market Research, titled, "Contraceptive Drugs Market by Product (Oral Contraceptive Pills, Injectable Contraceptives, and Topical Contraceptives), Age Group (15–24 Years, 25–34 Years, 35–44 Years, and Above 44 Years), and End User (Homecare, Hospitals, and Clinics): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2027". The report provides a detailed analysis of changing market dynamics, top segments, value chain, key investment pockets, regional scenario, and competitive landscape.

Growth in need to prevent unwanted pregnancy, surge in awareness for contraceptives across the world, and rise in usage of oral contraceptives as a preferred method to avoid unplanned pregnancy drive the growth of the global contraceptive drugs market. In addition, increase in government and NGO initiatives promoting contraceptives and mounting awareness about STDs further fuel the growth of the global market. However, health risks related to the use of contraceptive methods restrain the growth to some extent. Nevertheless, rise in disposable income, growth in demand for healthy life in emerging economies, and presence of large unmet contraceptive needs in emerging Asian and African economies are anticipated to present an array of opportunities in the near future.

Global Contraceptive Drugs Market was pegged at $14.32 billion in 2019, and is anticipated to garner $24.42 billion by 2027, manifesting a CAGR of 6.9% from 2020 to 2027.

For Right Perspective and Competitive Insights, Get Sample Report at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/9850

Comprehensive competitive analysis and profiles of major market players, such as

The key players profiled in this report include Agile Therapeutics, Allergan Plc, Bayer AG, GlaxoSmithKline Plc, Johnson & Johnson, Piramal Healthcare, Mylan N.V., Pfizer Inc., Novartis AG and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. Other players operating in the market are HLL Lifecare ltd., and Sanofi.

Key Findings Of The Study:

Oral contraceptive drugs or pills was the leading segment in the global contraceptive drugs market in 2019, and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.8% during the forecast period.

Injectable contraceptives segment is poised to grow at a remarkable CAGR of 8.0% during the analysis period.

North America is the major shareholder, accounting for about 33.43% share in the global contraceptive drugs market.

Asia-Pacific accounted for around 24.80% of the total contraceptive drugs market in 2019.

Table of Content

CHAPTER 1 INTRODUCTION

1.1. REPORT DESCRIPTION

1.2. KEY BENEFITS

1.3. KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

1.4. RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

1.4.1. Secondary research

1.4.2. Primary research

1.4.3. Analyst tools & models

CHAPTER 2 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

2.1. CXO PERSPECTIVE

CHAPTER 3 MARKET OVERVIEW

3.1. MARKET DEFINITION AND SCOPE

3.2. KEY FINDINGS

3.2.1. Top investment pockets

3.2.2. Top winning strategies

3.3. MARKET SHARE ANALYSIS/TOP PLAYER POSITIONING

3.4. PORTER’S FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

3.5. MARKET DYNAMICS

3.5.1. Drivers

3.5.2. Restraints

3.5.3. Opportunities…

Enquiry for Short-term and Long-term Impacts of COVID-19 at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/9850

FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS?

Q1. What is the market value of contraceptive drugs market report in forecast period?

Q2. What would be forecast period in the market report?

Q3. What is the market value of contraceptive drugs market in 2021?

Q4. Which is base year calculated in the contraceptive drugs market report?

Q5. Does the Lab-on-Chip Market company is profiled in the report?

Q6. Which are the top companies hold the market share in contraceptive drugs market?

Q7. Does the contraceptive drugs market report provides Value Chain Analysis?

Q8. What are the key trends in the contraceptive drugs market report?

Avenue Basic Plan | Library Access | 1 Year Subscription |

Sign up for Avenue subscription to access more than 12,000+ company profiles and 2,000+ niche industry market research reports at $699 per month, per seat. For a year, the client needs to purchase minimum 2 seat plan.

Request for 14 days free trial: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/avenue/trial/starter

“We have also published few syndicated market studies in the similar area that might be of your interest. Below are the report title for your reference, considering Impact of Covid-19 Over This Market which will help you to assess aftereffects of pandemic on short-term and long-term growth trends of this market.”

Trending Reports in Healthcare Industry (Book Now with 10% Discount):

Master Patient Index Software Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2028

Artificial Intelligence in Genomics Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019-2028

About Us:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

Pawan Kumar, the CEO of Allied Market Research, is leading the organization toward providing high-quality data and insights. We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.