Cough Remedies Market to Grow Rapidly with CAGR Value of More than 10% During 2021-2030

Cough Remedies Market

Region wise, Asia-Pacific is expected to experience growth at the highest rate, registering a CAGR of 4.0% during the forecast period.

Cough Remedies Market by Product Type (Expectorants, Antihistamines, Bronchodilators, Decongestants, and Antibiotics), Age Group (Pediatric and Adult)” — Allied Market Research

NE WIN SIVERS DRIVE, PORTLAND, UNITED STATES, January 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global Cough Remedies Market generated $7.08 billion in 2020, and is anticipated to reach $9.91 billion by 2030, manifesting a CAGR of 3.4% from 2021 to 2030. The study offers an in-depth analysis of the market size, current trends, and future estimations.

Rise in geriatric population, surge in vehicle pollution, increase in demand for over-the-counter medicines, rise in R&D activities, and surge in awareness about medicines are expected to help the cough remedies market generate more revenue in the coming years. In addition, rise in a number of testing and research facilities especially in the field of biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies adds to the significant market growth.

On the other hand, strict regulations concerning the efficiency of cough remedies hinder the market growth. Contrarily, rise in incidences of conditions attacking the respiratory system opens doors of opportunities for the growth of the market in coming years.

𝗖𝗼𝘃𝗶𝗱-𝟭𝟵 𝗦𝗰𝗲𝗻𝗮𝗿𝗶𝗼:

1) The COVID-19 impact on the Cough Remedies Market is unpredictable and is expected to remain in force till the fourth quarter of 2021.

2) The COVID-19 outbreak forced governments across the globe to implement strict lockdowns and banned import-export of nonessential items for most of 2021. This led to sudden fall in the availability of important raw materials.

3) Moreover, nationwide lockdowns forced manufacturing facilities to partially or completely shut their operations.

The report segments the global cough remedies market on the basis of product type, age group, distribution channel, and region.

Based on product type, the bronchodilators and cough suppressants segment accounted for the largest market share in 2020, contributing to more than half of the total share, and is expected to maintain the lead throughout the forecast period. On the other hand, the antibiotics segment is estimated to witness the fastest CAGR of 3.9% from 2021 to 2030.

Based on the distribution channel, the retail pharmacy segment contributed to the largest share in 2020, accounting for more than two-thirds of the global cough remedies market. The same segment is expected to lead throughout the forecast period. However, the online pharmacy segment is expected to manifest the highest CAGR of 6.1% from 2021 to 2030.

𝗟𝗶𝘀𝘁 𝗼𝗳 𝗞𝗲𝘆 𝗣𝗹𝗮𝘆𝗲𝗿𝘀 𝗣𝗿𝗼𝗳𝗶𝗹𝗲𝗱 𝗶𝗻 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗥𝗲𝗽𝗼𝗿𝘁:

Astrazeneca PLC (Astrazeneca), GlaxoSmithKline PLC, Prestige Brands, Inc., Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC., Bayer Ag, Novartis AG, Procter & Gamble, Johnson & Johnson, Pfizer, Inc., and Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Limited.

