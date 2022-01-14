Colleges, Universities, And Professional Schools Widen Their Reach By Setting Up Multi-National Campuses

Colleges, Universities, And Professional Schools Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

The Business Research Company’s Colleges, Universities, And Professional Schools Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, January 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The colleges, universities, and professional schools market consists of the revenues of colleges, universities, and professional schools services and related goods by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that provide academic courses and grant degrees at baccalaureate or graduate levels. The entities include colleges, theological seminaries offering baccalaureate or graduate degrees, military academies at college level, universities and professional schools (e.g., business administration, dental, law, medical).

The global colleges, universities, and professional schools market size is expected to grow from $1094.86 billion in 2021 to $1207.12 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.3%. The growth in the market is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact. The global colleges, universities, and professional schools market share is expected to reach $1708.24 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 9.1%.

Top universities based in the US and Europe are setting up branch campuses or collaborating with the local institutions in the emerging markets especially in Asia and the Middle East. This phenomenon is being driven by high demand for courses from these countries due to the quality of education these colleges and universities offer. According to the Cross-Border Education Research Team(C-Bert), agency that provides information on colleges and universities with multi-national campuses, there are about 247 international branch campuses around the world. For instance, University of Nottingham has set up two branch campuses one in Malaysia which has over 4,500 students and the other in China which has over 7,000 students.

TBRC’s global colleges, universities, and professional schools market analysis identifies the following segments by type into technical and trade schools, junior colleges, higher education colleges and universities, business and secretarial schools, computer training, professional and management development training; by type of expenditure into public, private; by mode into online, offline.

Major players covered in the global colleges, universities, and professional schools industry are University of California System, University of Pennsylvania, University of Michigan, Stanford University, Harvard University, Columbia University, Cornell University, Yale University, Massachusetts Institute of Technology, and The Texas A&M University System.

Western Europe was the largest region in the college, university, and professional school market in 2021. Asia Pacific was the second-largest region in the colleges, universities, and professional school market. The regions covered in the colleges, universities, and professional schools market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Colleges, Universities, And Professional Schools Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides a colleges, universities, and professional schools market overview, forecast colleges, universities, and professional schools market size and growth for the whole market, colleges, universities, and professional schools market segments, geographies, colleges, universities, and professional schools market trends, colleges, universities, and professional schools market drivers, restraints, leading competitors’ revenues, profiles, and market shares.

