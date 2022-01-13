North America Public Safety Wireless Communication Market is Expected to Propel Growth Opportunities at a 7.8% by 2027

North America Public Safety Wireless Communication Market

#3200,SEATTLE, WASHINGTION , UNITED STATES, January 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Proactive initiatives for public safety application is expected to drive growth of the North America public safety wireless communication market during the forecast period. Governments in North America have started taking proactive initiatives to protect the city and improve the public safety application. Such government initiatives are encouraging a large sum of money from the government grants to promote public safety, in order to avail real-time transfer of both voice and data. For instance, in 2012, the U.S. Government allocated a US$ 10 billion budget for the reduction of the deficit. This growth is owing to better efficiency wireless technology that is used in public safety and thus more spectrum is allocated in public safety.

𝐌𝐚𝐣𝐨𝐫 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐧𝐢𝐞𝐬 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐟𝐢𝐥𝐞:-

➼ IBM Research Inc.

➼ Knowm Inc.

➼ Intel Corp.

➼ BrainChip Holdings Ltd.

➼ General Vision Inc.

➼ HRL Laboratories LLC

➼ Qualcomm Technologies Inc.

➼ Hewlett Packard Labs.

The research also looks at the North America Public Safety Wireless Communication Market opportunities, winning imperatives, and major burning issues. The most prominent players in the market are profiled in great detail, along with their most recent breakthroughs and other strategic initiatives. We also offer strategic and growth assessments, as well as the data needed to accomplish corporate goals and make critical revenue decisions. Market participants are also exposed to price and investment risks in the report, allowing them to make well-informed decisions, respond to opportunities, and foresee hurdles and potential threats.

𝗞𝗲𝘆 𝗗𝗲𝘃𝗲𝗹𝗼𝗽𝗺𝗲𝗻𝘁𝘀:-

➡ Major companies are focused on partnerships and collaboration, in order to expand the market presence. For instance, in January 2020, Motorola Solutions partnered with SFR, a French mobile communications company to provide broadband push-to-talk service.

➡ Key market players are involved in mergers and acquisitions, in order to gain a competitive edge in the market. For instance, in March 2020, Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson acquired Genaker, a provider of Mission Critical push-to-talk solutions.

𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐓𝐚𝐱𝐨𝐧𝐨𝐦𝐲:-

North America public safety wireless communication Market, By Governance Level

» Federal

» State

» Local

North America public safety wireless communication Market, By Department

» Police

» Fire

» Emergency Response

North America public safety wireless communication Market, By Technology

» Network Infrastructure

» Communication Networks Technology

» TETRA/TEDS

» APCO25 (P25)

» Others

» Data Networks Technology

» Satellite

» Terrestrial

» Wireless Equipment

» Communication Devices

» Services



