Beta Glucan Market Top Companies Analysis To Grow Your Business in 2027 | ABF Ingredients, Alltech Inc., Lallemand Inc.

Beta Glucan Market

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, January 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Beta glucan is a natural polysaccharide found in cell walls of fungi, yeast, sea algae, and plants such as barley, mushrooms, cereals, and oats. Beta glucan is in high demand because of its functional and multiple bioactive properties which help in boosting the immune system. Widely Beta Glucan is used for dietary supplements, food ingredients, and medicinal purposes. There has been significant growth in the use of Beta Glucan in the food & Beverage industry because of high fiber content in Beta Glucan, which increases the health benefits of food items. Hotel & Restaurants use Beta Glucan in preparing high-quality food, smoothies, and shakes for health and fitness freak customers as it improves digestibility because of high fiber content. Moreover, Beta Glucan has medicinal properties that help to cure asthma, allergies, high cholesterol, diabetes, and other diseases. Increase in innovation in the food & beverage industry toward fitness based products and health trends is promoting Beta Glucan usage in the industry.

COVID-19 Scenario Analysis:

The demand for Beta Glucan related food items will rise as there is an awareness among people regarding immunity growth after the pandemic has hit all the major countries. Global manufacturers are having difficulty in production due to the unavailability of raw material and labor. The Beta Glucan market is expected to experience growth after the lockdown and restrictions are lifted and COVID-19 will be a major driver for the global market.

Top Impacting Factors: Market Scenario Analysis, Trends, Drivers and Impact Analysis

The surge in the application in the food & beverage industry, cosmetic industry, and demand for Beta Glucan for its medicinal properties has increased the demand for Beta Glucan. Beside, growth in health consciousness among consumers, a decrease in the cost of raw materials, and a growing healthy lifestyle of people are driving the global Beta Glucan market. However, varying raw material availability and new substitute in the market is restraining the growth. Contrarily the huge demand for Beta Glucan in the market will help manufacturers grow and overcome the challenges.

The global Beta Glucan Market trends are as follows:

New product launches to flourish the market

Manufacturers are developing a new extraction procedure for better extraction of Beta Glucan from plants and available sources like Algae and mushrooms. Huge investment is being made but companies in research to capitalize on the market trends. Companies have come up with new extraction techniques to gain a competitive advantage over other market leaders in extraction techniques and procedures. Biotec Pharmacon has come up with M-Gard which has Beta Glucan extracts that increases the immunity and protects the body from virus, bacteria, fungi, and other parasites, who infect the human body.

Surge in usage in Cosmetic and Animal Food Industry

Manufacturers have been focusing on producing new products for specific applications as there are varying demands based on the utilization. Leading market players have determined how better products can be developed for different industries. Beauty and personal care manufacturers are using Beta Glucan for cosmetic products as oats-based Beta Glucan helps to macrophage the skin layers adding protective properties of keratinocytes which helps in replenishing skin texture.

Animal feed manufacturers are using yeast-based Beta Glucan for use as they are available at low-cost. The increase in demand of Beta Glucan in animal feed came after the market demand for better animal products with more health benefits was demanded by the premium segment and the government had restrictions on the use of antibiotics in animal feed.

Top Key Players: ABF Ingredients, Alltech Inc., Biotec Pharmacon ASA, Lallemand Inc., Chr. Hansen A/S, AHD International LLC, Bio Springer, Lantmännen, Cargill, Kerry Group, Royal DSM, Tate & Lyle, Garuda International, Bio Origin, Kemin Industries and Specialty Biotech Co. Ltd

