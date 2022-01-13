Neuromorphic Chip Market Upsurge the Growth is Exhibit a CAGR of 11.9% by 2028 | IBM Research, Knowm, Intel, BrainChip

Neuromorphic Chip Market

The Neuromorphic Chip Market research report examines significant growth with prominent players and a comprehensive business analysis report for all new existing participants of business strategies. It also collects useful information regarding industry trends, technology, key factors, restraints drivers, and applications that can potentially influence the market in the future.

𝐌𝐚𝐣𝐨𝐫 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐧𝐢𝐞𝐬 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐟𝐢𝐥𝐞:-

➡ IBM Research Inc.

➡ Knowm Inc.

➡ Intel Corp.

➡ BrainChip Holdings Ltd.

➡ General Vision Inc.

➡ HRL Laboratories LLC

➡ Qualcomm Technologies Inc.

➡ Hewlett Packard Labs.

The global neuromorphic chip market is estimated to be valued at US$ 3,834.6 million in 2021 and is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 22.3% over the forecast period (2021-2028).



𝗞𝗲𝘆 𝗗𝗲𝘃𝗲𝗹𝗼𝗽𝗺𝗲𝗻𝘁𝘀:-

➡ Major companies in the market are focused on product development, in order to enhance the market presence. For instance, in March 2020, Intel Corp. launched Pohoiki Springs, a powerful self-contained neuromorphic system.

➡ Key players operating in the market are involved in product launches, in order to expand the product portfolio. For instance, in October 2019, BrainChip Holdings Ltd., a provider of high-performance edge AI technology, introduced its Akida Neuromorphic System-on-Chip.

𝐆𝐨𝐚𝐥𝐬 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐎𝐛𝐣𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐞𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐒𝐭𝐮𝐝𝐲:-

» Understanding the opportunities and progress of Neuromorphic Chip determines market highlights, as well as key regions and countries involved in market growth.

» Study the different segments of the Neuromorphic Chip market and the dynamics of Neuromorphic Chip in the market.

» Categorize Neuromorphic Chip segments with increasing growth potential and evaluate the futuristic segment market.

» To analyze the most important trends related to the different segments that help to decipher and convince the Neuromorphic Chip market.

» To verify region-specific growth and development in the Neuromorphic Chip market.

» Understand the key stakeholders in the Neuromorphic Chip market and the value of the competitive image of the Neuromorphic Chip market leaders.

» To study key plans, initiatives, and strategies for the development of the Neuromorphic Chip market.

𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐓𝐚𝐱𝐨𝐧𝐨𝐦𝐲:-

Global Neuromorphic Chip Market, By Application

➼ Image Recognition

➼ Single Recognition

➼ Data Mining

➼ Other

Global Neuromorphic Chip Market, By Vertical

➼ Aerospace & Defense

➼ Automotive

➼ Consumer Electronics

➼ Healthcare

➼ Industrial

➼ Other



