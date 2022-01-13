Compost Market 2022 | Revenue USD 7516.5 mn | Growth Prospects, Price Trends Share Forecast by 2027 | Report by Absolute Reports

Top Players in Industry – MyNOKE, NutriSoil, Davo’s Worm Farms, Earthworm, Wormpower

The global Compost market was valued at USD 5592.3 million in 2020 and it is expected to reach USD 7516.5 million by the end of 2027, growing at a CAGR of 3.9% during 2021-2027.

The Major Players in the Compost Market Are:

MyNOKE

NutriSoil

Davo’s Worm Farms

Earthworm

Wormpower

Kahariam Farms

SAOSIS

Sri Gayathri Biotec

Jialiming

Dirt Dynasty

SLO County Worm Farm

Agrilife

Suman Vermi Compost

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of Compost Market types split into:

Yard Trimmings

Food Wastes

Leaves

Manure (Cow, Horse, Sheep, Poultry)

Mushroom Compost

Vermicomposting

On the basis on the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, sales volume, market share and growth rate of Compost Market applications, includes:

Home Gardening

Landscaping

Golf Courses

Horticultural﻿

Production by Region:

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Consumption by Region:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Latin America

