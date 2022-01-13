Video Content Analytics Market Statistics, Business Opportunities, Competitive Landscape and Analysis Report by 2028

Emergen Research Logo

Video content analytics market revenue growth is driven by increasing security concerns and advancements in technology

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, January 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global video content analytics market size is expected to reach USD 19.37 Billion at a steady CAGR of 18.7% in 2028 according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Increase in focus on public safety by governments across the globe and rising demand among large organizations to leverage surveillance data for advanced operations is driving video content analytics market revenue growth.

The report on the Global Video Content Analytics Market initially offers an in-depth overview of the Video Content Analytics Market along with insights into the developments and advancements in the sector. The report offers a comprehensive overview of the regional and competitive landscape and provides a deeper insight into the current market scenario and future growth prospects. The research study also provides a complete analysis of the market drivers, restraints, limitations, threats, risks, and growth opportunities.

Some Key Highlights From the Report

In August 2020, AllGoVision Technologies announced the launch of AllSafe, which is a safety-focused video analytics suite that is designed to improve the safety of people at public areas, office buildings, and other public and private facilities amidst the COVID-19 pandemic. It has video analytics features for a world post-COVID such as social distancing, thermal camera integration, no-mask detection, contactless attendance management, and contact tracing.

Facial recognition detects faces in real-time on camera, matches them with faces that are already fed into the system, and identifies people. The technology can also identify a person even if there are changes in facial features or expression, less optimal lighting and the face is at different angles from the camera. It is used to prevent retail crime, find missing people, protect law enforcement, and is also used in casinos to recognise the moment a suspicious gambler enters the casino.

The cloud segment revenue is expected to register a rapid growth rate during the forecast period as cloud is very scalable, and can also support unlimited number of cameras and providing real-time analyses of incidents. Cloud comprises Software as a Solution (SaaS), which supports on-demand subscription model and unified management of processes.

The report highlights the current impact of COVID-19 on the Video Content Analytics market along with the latest economic scenario and changing dynamics of the market. It analyzes the impact of the pandemic on market growth and remuneration. The pandemic has changed the economic scenario of the world and has affected several sectors of the market. The report estimates the market for Video Content Analytics according to the impact of COVID-19.

Major Players/Manufacturers profiled in the report are:

Axis Communications, Honeywell, Cisco, IBM, Huawei, Avigilon, Intellivision, Aventura Systems, Intelligent Security Systems, and Gorilla Technology.

Emergen Research has segmented the global video content analytics market on the basis of component, deployment, application, vertical, and region:

Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Software

Services

Deployment Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Cloud

On-Premises

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Intrusion Management

Incident Detection

Automatic Number Plate Recognition

People/Crowd Counting

Facial Recognition

Traffic Monitoring

Others

Vertical Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Critical Infrastructure

BFSI

City Surveillance

Defense and Border Security

Hospitality and Entertainment

Education

Manufacturing

Retail

Transportation and Logistics

Traffic Management

Others (Healthcare and Life Sciences, and Construction)

Regional Analysis of the Video Content Analytics Market Includes:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

The report offers a complete understanding of the Video Content Analytics market in key regions with respect to regional production and consumption patterns, import/export, supply and demand dynamics, trends, growth prospects, and the presence of prominent players in each region. Each of the mentioned regions is analyzed based on the comprehensive market data obtained from the major countries of each region to impart a clear understanding of the market.

The report offers insightful information about the market dynamics of the Video Content Analytics market. It offers SWOT analysis, PESTEL analysis, and Porter’s Five Forces analysis to present a better understanding of the Video Content Analytics market, competitive landscape, factors affecting it, and to predict the growth of the industry. It also offers the impact of various market factors along with the effects of the regulatory framework on the growth of the Video Content Analytics market.

Key Coverage of the Video Content Analytics Market:

Insightful information regarding the global Video Content Analytics market

Identification of growth in various segments and sub-segments of the Video Content Analytics market

Strategic recommendations for investment opportunities

The report covers significant statistics related to the industry along with products, applications, price analysis, demand & supply, and production and consumptions rate

Emerging trends and current market segment analysis to help investors formulate new business strategies

Accelerates the decision-making process through the availability of the drivers and limitations

