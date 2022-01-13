Female Infertility Treatment Drugs Market is expected to reach US$ 3,512.8 Mn by 2028, registering a CAGR of 4.1%

Female Infertility Treatment Drugs Market

Female infertility treatment involves surgical procedures to improve a woman's reproductive health.

Market Overview:

Competitive Landscape:

Major players operating in the global female infertility treatment drugs market include MedGyn Products, Inc., ZEISS Group, Hamilton Thorne Ltd., IHMedical A/S, Rocket Medical plc, Kitazato Corporation, The Baker Company, Inc., FUJIFILM Irvine Scientific, IVFtech ApS, Genea Biomedx, Esco Micro Pte. Ltd., Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., Vitrolife, Cook Group, and The Cooper Companies Inc.

Key Market Drivers:

The increasing prevalence of infertility in the world is the major factor that is expected to drive the growth of the global female infertility treatment drugs market. For instance, according to World Health Organization, around 186 million individuals and 48 million couples suffer from infertility issues. When patients go to a doctor for female infertility, the doctor will examine the pelvic organs. The doctor will check the vaginal mucus to determine if there are hormonal changes or if patients have ovulation. The doctor may also examine the cervix to see if there is scar tissue. Infertility treatment often entails the use of medications and surgery. For most couples, a female infertility specialist will provide care and treatment. Increasing product launches by key market players are estimated to propel the growth of the global female infertility treatment drugs market.

Covid-19 Impact Analysis:

The COVID-19 pandemic has posed several challenges to the medical healthcare providers and patients in the world. Protecting hospital and public frontline workers from exposure to the virus, prioritizing individuals with comorbidities and pre-existing conditions, managing patients with COVID, and logistical issues are the major issues that are faced by healthcare systems globally. Many couples experience infertility and opt for treatments such as in vitro fertilization (IVF), and intrauterine insemination (IUI). These require in-person appointments, and owing to the rapid spread of the virus has these appointments got postponed and affected the growth of the global female infertility treatment drugs market.

Key Takeaways:

The size of the global female infertility treatment drugs market is assessed to increase at a CAGR of 8.1%, owing to the increasing prevalence of key market players in the world. For instance, in February 2021, CooperSurgical and Virtus Health partnered in order to strengthen the technology related to fertility treatments.

North America is expected to dominate the growth of the global female infertility treatment drugs, owing to the increasing prevalence of woman infertility in the region. For instance, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, around 6% of married women in the age range of 15 to 44 years in the U.S. suffer from infertility.

The Asia Pacific is assessed to witness high growth in the global female infertility treatment drugs, owing to the increasing advancements in fertility technologies in the region. Moreover, the presence of key market players in the region accelerated the growth of the market.

